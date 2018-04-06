Comfortable and Stylish Corporate Travel Outfits

You are smart enough to compare B2B hotels booking system, you are smart enough to reach your flight and board on time, but are you smart enough to make a stunning first impression?

Carry extra shirts

It is always wise to carry a shirt or two extra while traveling for business. You won’t have to run around trying to get your shirt cleaned and ironed if you have an extra pair. No to mention, if you are traveling in summers or to a hot destination where you will perspire more than usual, a couple of extra shirts will be a blessing.

Stick To Solids

If you aren’t sure about carrying off prints, then it is wise to stick to solid shades of clothes. While on a business trip, make sure to dress conservatively in solid and neutral shades. Black, navy, and grey colors will enhance your appearance. Even though you feel festive and comfortable in your Hawaiin shirt, do you really think that your business partner or employee would take you seriously if you showed up like that?

Dress Modestly

While packing for your business trip, keep in mind the culture and climate of your destination. While in the West, showing legs is more acceptable, in some other parts it is frowned upon. Research a little about the norms of the destination and dress accordingly.

Wear Dark Jeans

While jeans are generally considered casual, you can wear dark jeans while traveling for work. Saggy, low waist, ill-fitting, or ripped jeans are a definite no-no. Instead, go for well fitted plain solid colored jeans.

Pack an Extra Pair of Underwear

Your trip may get extended, your flight may get delayed, or your luggage may get lost. The frightful possibilities are endless. Hence, carrying an extra pair of underwear is crucial when you are traveling. Pack at least ten underwears and tuck at least two in your carry-on.

Wear comfortable shoes

Wear comfortable shoes during travel. If your travel itinerary involves a lot of walking, it is wise to unpack the high heel shoes. Put on some loafers or tennis shoes if you are aiming for the edgy office look. Ensure that your shoes are polished and scruff-free and if you are wearing open-toed shoes then get a pedicure done.

Leather Luggage

Nothing says official as much as a briefcase. Choose a leather luggage trolley if your requirements are more than just office papers. This would complete your entire appearance of looking like you just walked out into a boardroom or are ready to walk in one.

