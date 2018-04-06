Cloud Gaming Market Size, Growth, Share, Competitor Strategy, Segments and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

Cloud gaming is a form of online gaming that enables direct and on-demand video streaming of games on computers, and mobile devices. This type of gaming enables the users to play any game at any place.

The adoption of Cloud Gaming Market is increasing precipitously owing to various advantages offered by the technology. Some of its major advantages include elimination of expensive hardware, integration of gaming into computer and smart phone, enables instant playing of games, and easy spectating of games amongst others.

The Cloud Gaming Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR and is expected to reach the market size of high USD million by the end forecasted period in the 2016.

Key Players:

• Sony (Japan)

• GameFly (USA)

• Nvidia (USA)

• Ubitus (USA)

• Playkey (USA)

• HaiHong Holding (Singapore)

• TongFang (China)

• B Ray Medica

• ZhongQing Game (China)

Regional Analysis:

Asia pacific is dominating the market of Cloud Gaming with the market share is high Due to high availability of low-cost smartphones and tablets and emerging trend of using digital technology in Region such as China and India and also due to the raising foreign investments.

Cloud Gaming Market in North-America market is expected to grow high CAGR of The European market for Cloud Gaming Market is expected to grow high CAGR (2016-expected period).

Study Objective of Cloud Gaming Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Cloud Gaming Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Cloud Gaming Market based on various factors- value chain analysis, Porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by cloud, by end user, by server and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Cloud Gaming Market

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

• Video streaming

• file streaming

Segmentation by End User:

• Serious Gamer

• Social Gamer

• Core Gamer

Segmentation by Cloud:

• Public

• private

• hybrid

• community

Segmentation by Server:

• G-Cluster

• play station

• gamenow

• stream my game

Target Audience:

• Hardware Providers

• Research organization

• Software Providers

• Application Developers

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia– Pacific

• RoW

Industry News:

• In September 2016, Shoal Games Ltd. entered into a licensing arrangement with Rooplay Inc. to commercialize its innovative cloud-based gaming platform and consumer brand Rooplay

• In August 2016,LiquidSky launched Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform for cloud gaming

