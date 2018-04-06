Birla Carbon Exhibits at American Coatings Show 2018

Birla Carbon once again is an exhibitor at the American Coatings Show (ACS). Held this year at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 10-12, ACS showcases the very latest trends and technologies in the coatings industry.

“We look forward to this show every year,” said Todd Cottrell, president of Birla Carbon’s Specialty Blacks business. “It’s a great opportunity to highlight our new innovations and connect with customers, working with them to find the right solutions for their particular coatings challenges.”

This year, Birla Carbon will highlight its latest advancement for waterborne systems, as well as powder coatings products:

• Birla Carbon coatings have offered unrivalled jetness for more than 30 years. BCD5103® Ultra for waterborne systems is the next generation that continues to deliver superior color and coverage.

• All six options of Raven® powder coatings provide deep color and tinting, as well as the glossy surface finish for applications including architectural and building, heavy duty equipment, furniture and appliances, automotive and transportation, and general industrial uses.

Specialty Black’s experts are also on hand to discuss Birla Carbon’s outstanding lab capabilities. As extensions of our customers’ teams, our technicians are always accessible, putting world-class resources to work for customers to develop powerful formulations for their applications needs.

In addition, Birla Carbon works with customers to address a common concern with coatings – dispersion problems. Our experts at the show can discuss new product technologies, formulations and process improvements to craft the specific solution for our customers’ needs.