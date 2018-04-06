Attractive Opportunities in the Global Agriculture-Enzyme-Market

Global Agriculture Enzyme Market was valued at USD 278.82 Million in the year 2017. Global Agriculture enzyme market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.64 % from 2018 to reach USD 511.50 million by the year 2023. North American region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period due to growing application of agriculture enzyme. Europe region also shows considerable growth in coming years due to application of agriculture enzyme for green biotechnology. At country level U.S China, Japan and India holds the notable market share and is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to strongly growing and advancing agriculture sector.
Novozymes A/S (Novozymes BioAg) (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), and Bayer AG (Germany) are some of the key players in the Global Agriculture enzyme market. Better global reach at operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial market share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.
Drivers:
Growing need of organic food
They are biodegradable and eco-friendly
Cost effective
Restraints:
Strict government regulations and policies
Expensive to produce
Opportunities:
High opportunities in developing region
Growing awareness among people
Challenges:
High R&D investments
Long durations required for patent approvals
The segmentation are done on the basis of enzyme type, product type, by crop type and by region. On the basis of enzyme types, the global Agriculture enzyme market is sub segmented as Phosphatases, dehydrogenases, sulfatases and others.
The segmentation done on the basis of product type includes growth enhancing products and fertility product of which fertility product segment is expected to hold the highest market share due to high demand and various benefits. On the basis of crop type industry the market is segmented as cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses and Others of which cereals & grains crop type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to rise in consumption and growing population .
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Agriculture enzyme Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers
Research and Consulting Organization
Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations
End use industries
Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.
By enzyme type
Phosphatases
Dehydrogenases
Sulfatases
Others
By Product type
Growth Enhancing Products
Fertility product
By Crop type
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW
Key Market Players
American Biosystems, Inc.
Syngenta Ag
BASF SE
Novozymes A/S
Creative Enzymes
Bayer Cropscience AG
Enzyme India Pvt. Ltd.
Stoller USA Inc.
10.10 Monsanto Company
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Camson Bio Technologies Limited
Agri-Life
Asahi Kasei Pharma
Buckman Laboratories
(A brief overview of 10 companies is also provided)
