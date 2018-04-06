Attractive Opportunities in the Global Agriculture-Enzyme-Market

Global Agriculture Enzyme Market was valued at USD 278.82 Million in the year 2017. Global Agriculture enzyme market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.64 % from 2018 to reach USD 511.50 million by the year 2023. North American region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period due to growing application of agriculture enzyme. Europe region also shows considerable growth in coming years due to application of agriculture enzyme for green biotechnology. At country level U.S China, Japan and India holds the notable market share and is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to strongly growing and advancing agriculture sector.

Novozymes A/S (Novozymes BioAg) (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), and Bayer AG (Germany) are some of the key players in the Global Agriculture enzyme market. Better global reach at operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial market share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

Drivers:

Growing need of organic food

They are biodegradable and eco-friendly

Cost effective

Restraints:

Strict government regulations and policies

Expensive to produce

Opportunities:

High opportunities in developing region

Growing awareness among people

Challenges:

High R&D investments

Long durations required for patent approvals

The segmentation are done on the basis of enzyme type, product type, by crop type and by region. On the basis of enzyme types, the global Agriculture enzyme market is sub segmented as Phosphatases, dehydrogenases, sulfatases and others.

The segmentation done on the basis of product type includes growth enhancing products and fertility product of which fertility product segment is expected to hold the highest market share due to high demand and various benefits. On the basis of crop type industry the market is segmented as cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses and Others of which cereals & grains crop type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to rise in consumption and growing population .

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Agriculture enzyme Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Research and Consulting Organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.

By enzyme type

Phosphatases

Dehydrogenases

Sulfatases

Others

By Product type

Growth Enhancing Products

Fertility product

By Crop type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

American Biosystems, Inc.

Syngenta Ag

BASF SE

Novozymes A/S

Creative Enzymes

Bayer Cropscience AG

Enzyme India Pvt. Ltd.

Stoller USA Inc.

10.10 Monsanto Company

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Agri-Life

Asahi Kasei Pharma

Buckman Laboratories

(A brief overview of 10 companies is also provided)

