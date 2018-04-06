Alcoholic Beverages Market research, Competitor Strategy, Analysis Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Emergence of promising new markets for alcoholic beverages provided new opportunities for the manufacturers, which supported the growth of the global market. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate a CAGR % while achieving steady growth in the forecast period.

Market Scenario:

Increasing legal purchasing age (LPA) of consumers from emerging economies is propelling the demand for alcoholic beverages. Approximately 2.3 billion people fall under LPA from emerging economies, wherein Asia-Pacific region contain 60% of the world’s youth population. In addition, easy accessibility of the product in grocery and major retail stores has also supported the growth of the market. Dedicated space for liquors in grocery stores and other major retailers is a common practice in developed nation such as US, however the trend is picking up in emerging economies. Furthermore, the rise of home-tainment (stay-at-home) trend in both developed and emerging economies has accelerated the demand for easy availability of liquors in retail stores.

Additionally, the growing popularity of digital and social media marketing in recent years also helped in spiking the demand for the product. More than 70% of the companies are set to increase their digital marketing budgets in coming years. In addition, the age targeted marketing offered by major social media platforms made it comparatively less risky for the companies to advertise its products. It has also helped in bridging the gap between the manufacturers and consumers, consequently triggering the demand for customization and personalization of products. However, higher taxes levied by government on alcoholic beverages could hinder the growth of the market.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the alcoholic beverages market are Anheuser Busch InBev. (Belgium), Carlsberg Group (Denmark), Accolade Wines (Australia), Beam-Suntory (U.S.), Constellation Brands (U.S.), Diageo Plc (U.K.), Heineken Holding Nv (Netherland).

Key Findings:

Europe dominates the alcoholic beverages market followed by North America

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the alcoholic beverages market. India and China has shown huge potentials for alcoholic beverages market share during reviewed period of 2017-2023

Intended Audience

Alcoholic beverages manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users (food industry)

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Segments

The global Alcoholic Beverages market has been divided into type, packaging material, distribution channel, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Fermented Drinks (Beer, Wine, and Others), Distilled Drinks (Gin, Rum, Vodka, Brandy, and Others)

On The Basis Of Packaging Material: Glass, Plastic, Paper/Carton, Metal Cans, and Others

On The Basis Of Distribution Channel: Food Retail (Store Based, Non-Store Based), and Food Service

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis

The global alcoholic beverages market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Among these, Europe is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed by the increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the favorable demographic conditions. Within Europe, Germany is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the other regions. Especially China and India are lucrative market opportunity in the Asia Pacific region for the alcoholic beverage manufacturers.

