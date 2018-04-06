Agriculture Robots Market: Top Companies, Growth Factors, Technology & Innovation Trends by 2023

Global Agriculture Robots Market was valued at USD 4.77 billion in the year 2017. Global Agriculture Robots market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.93 % from 2018 to reach USD 14.20 billion by the year 2023. North American region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period due to growing adoption of Agriculture Robots.. At country level U.S China, Japan and India holds the notable market share and is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to strongly growing and advancing agriculture sector.

Deere & Company (U.S.), AG Leader Technology (U.S.), Agribotix LLC (U.S.), GEA Group (Germany), Harvest Automation, Inc. (U.S.), DJI (China), Lely Holding S.À.R.L (Netherlands) and BouMatic Robtoics BV (U.S.) are some of the key players in the Global Agriculture Robots market. Better global reach at operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial market share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

Drivers:

Reduced time and man power

High adoption of precision farming

Growing population and increasing food consumption

Restraints:

Strict government regulations and policies

High cost due to complex machinery

Opportunities:

High opportunities in developing region

Growing Indoor and Urban Farming

Challenges:

Lower acceptance of new agricultural model rate by farmers

Low internet and mobile connectivity in remote area

The segmentation are done on the basis of type, by application and by region. On the basis of types, the global Agriculture Robots market is sub segmented as driverless tractor, milking robots, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), automated harvesting machine and others of which driverless tractor segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period and have high adoption rate due to its advance technology which increase the productivity of land as well a crop

The segmentation done on the basis of application includes dairy management, field farming, harvest management, soil management and others of which harvest management segment is expected to hold the highest market share because of its popularity in robotic applications in agriculture due to the accuracy and speed.

