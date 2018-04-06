Agricultural Drones Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Agricultural Drones Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Agricultural Drones Market by type (software, and hardware), component (frame, camera system, controller system, battery, propulsion system, and navigation system), applications (variable rate application (VRA), crop scouting, livestock, field mapping, and agriculture photography) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Agricultural Drones Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Agricultural Drones Market. According to report the global agricultural drones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The agricultural drones has advanced sensors technology and digital imaging capabilities that helps farmers to get a good picture of their fields. Information collected from such equipment may prove valuable in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.Drone technology reduce laborsupply and reduce resource that are used for crops such as water and pesticides. There are different types of drones used for farming such as bird eye view, multispectral images, and other. A bird’s eye view drones can disclose many issues such as irrigation problems, soil variation, pest and fungal infestations. The multispectral images provide images that are used to show an electromagnetic view as well as a visual spectrum view.The farmer can see the differences between healthy and unhealthy plants, by combining these views of the farm. Drones are also used to get periodically survey of the crops.

The report identified that global agricultural drones is driven by factors such as applications of technology in agriculture, cost-effectiveness and high efficiency of drones, and significant drop in manual labour in agriculture. While the restraining factors include security and safety concerns, and air traffic management. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as rising demand for drones from countries in APAC. The U.S. is the largest consumer of agriculture drones in the world market due to preference for mechanized farming among the farmers in the U.S. Agriculture drones are smaller and cheaper drones that have highly efficient and advanced sensors and imaging capabilities. Moreover, the agriculture drones technology is based on internet of things (IoT) which helps improve agriculture yield and reduce crop damage. Agriculture drones are used to take the photographs of the crops to identify the problem areas. The IoT uses sensors to supplement images of the agriculture field from above which in turn helps using the analytics to understand the changes in the crops. Furthermore, usage of digital means has brought significant change to manual farming which was one of the bigger challenges for the large farmers.

The global agriculture drone market is driven by the factors such as increasing applications of technology in agriculture, cost- effectiveness and high efficiency of drones, and significant drop in manual labour in agriculture. However, inefficient security and privacy settings are the prime restraint that is likely to hamper the growth in the market. This, however, is likely to create more opportunities for the existing as well as new players to launch new drones that will get rid of these issues.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The report identifies the largest application for which the drones are used. Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for agricultural drones market over the Forecast period from 2015 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of agricultural drones market. Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- growth matrix (IGR- growth matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

