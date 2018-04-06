Advanced Circuits Announces New Leadership in Operations and Technical Support

Aurora, Colorado (webnewswire) April 4, 2018 – Advanced Circuits announced today that Jim Hellmer, Director of Technical Support, has elected to retire after 24 years of service at Advanced Circuits. “We are grateful for Hellmer’s significant contributions to our success since the early years of our company, including managing the facility expansion of our Aurora Division and leading our CAM Engineering Department,” said John Yacoub, President and CEO of Advanced Circuits. Michael Ekladyose is succeeding Hellmer to lead Advanced Circuits’ Technical Support as Director of Technical Support effective April 2, 2018.

Ekladyose, previously named Operations Manager for Advanced Circuits’ Aurora Division, will bring knowledge and experience in engineering and operations to his new role. He will be instrumental in advancing the company’s commitment to outstanding technical support and service.

At the same time, Ralph Richart is succeeding Ekladyose as Director of Operations. Richart has 28 years of experience in the industry and a deep understanding of printed circuit board manufacturing technology and processes. He joined Advanced Circuits in 2016 with the company’s acquisition of Coastal Circuits, which he owned and operated.

