Turret-System-Market- Growth | key Industry Players | Analysis | Demand Forecasts to 2023

Global Turret System Market was valued at USD 2.04 Billion in the year 2017. Global Turret System market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% from 2018 to reach USD 3.2 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years. Due to conflict between nations and growing terrorism.
BAE Systems PLC (U.K.), Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy), Woodward, Inc. (U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.), CMI Group (Belgium), Denel Vehicle Systems (South Africa), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.? (Turkey), Moog, Inc. (U.S.), are some of the key players in the Global Turret System market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
Drivers:
Rising security and defense technology systems across the globe
Restraints:
High production and maintenance cost
Opportunities:
Implementation of modern technology in military and defense
Challenges:
Complication in combination of Turret System with others
The major shares of the market comes from manned turret type in Global Turret System Market. On the other side, Land, by platform for this market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during year 2018-2023. As Turrets are currently used more in land warfare vehicles.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Turret System Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers
Research and Consulting Organization
Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations
End use industries
Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.
By Type
Manned
Unmanned
By Platform
Land
Stationary
Vehicle
Airborne
Naval
By Component
Turret Control Unit
Turret Drive
Stabilization Unit
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW
Key Market Players
BAE Systems PLC
Leonardo S.P.A.
Woodward, Inc.
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Rheinmetall AG
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
CMI Group
Denel Vehicle Systems
Jenoptik AG
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.?
Moog, Inc.
(Another brief information of 13 companies will be provided in report.)
