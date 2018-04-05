The Latest Italian Furniture Designs Now Available at von Hemert Interiors Costa Mesa and Torrance Stores

• A Host of Options

Each and every Italian import displays its own unique style, from classically designed leather chairs to one of a kind signature pieces. These outstanding Italian products come to life in any room they are placed in and can enhance the ambiance of a living space almost instantly.

• Expert Advice

Customers at von Hemert Interiors have access to its staff of specialists and interior designers available on short notice to offer guidance on all kinds of home upgrade projects.

• Long-term value

The Italian furniture available at von Hemert Interiors is of the highest caliber, designed to last a lifetime. This selection offers exclusive access to the finest pieces from top designers in Milan, Turin, Venice and across Italy, along with a licensed team of interior design experts to help with the selection and designing process.

About von Hemert Interiors

von Hemert Interiors has been offering interior design services and brand-name home furnishings to loyal customers since 1920. For more information, call the Costa Mesa showroom at 949-386-1522, the Torrance showroom at 310-879-5849 or visit https://www.vonhemertinteriors.com.