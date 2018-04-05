Shenzhen Sunny Glassware Co.,Ltd offers high quality products

Only the best companies can provide high-quality products. If there is such a company: it has impeccable production capacity, excellent R&D and creative capabilities, strict and standardized management system, outstanding work team, it just has a long history and fascinating corporate culture, then it is undoubtedly the perfect. Shenzhen Sunny Glassware Co.,Ltd is such a company.

Established in 1992, Shenzhen Sunny Glassware Co.,Ltd has been specialized in designing and manufacturing glassware as well as exporting for more than 25 years. From handmade to machine made, from Original Equipment Manufacturer to Original Design Manufacturer, they already produced abundant products such as glass tumbler, borosilicate glass, shot glass, vase, bowl, candle holders , stemware, ashtray , tableware, glass bottles , driking glass, etc.

As of today, Shenzhen Sunny Glassware Co.,Ltd has provided more than 4,000 multi-style, multi-purpose products to global luxury well-known brands including Pepsi, Chivas, Avon, Johnnie Walker, Carlsberg, Lipton, PartyLite and Wal-Mart etc.

Everyone in Shenzhen Sunny Glassware Co., Ltd. can’t help but praise its excellent and strict management system. This manufacturer has a strong supply capacity and more than ten production lines are on standby. The market of Sunny has spread throughout Europe and the United States, central and South America, Middle East, Asia, etc. Sunny Glassware has a Powerful installed capacity, more than 10 production lines so that it can always meet the production needs of various customers in various countries. The Strict QC management process is presented in every detail from R&D design to manufacturing.

Of course, behind the orderly production, there are many invisible factors that strictly control the quality at any time.

“Shenzhen Sunny Glassware Co., Ltd. is committed to improving management system and production process optimization in order to ensure quality and to provide products that are internationally competitive. ISO9001: 2008, ASTM, FDA, LFGB certificate approval, eco- Friendly products… The company has been trying hard to prove these things.” The company representative proudly introduced them. Sunny Glassware has been known for its strict QC management process.

“The staff has been working hard to provide the best service,” stated by representative. “We have our own products, our own technology, and we have always been learning to stay ahead in the industry. Whether it is OEM support or ODM support, we will never let customers down.”

He also mentioned the company’s Houseware Fair 2018 in HK Start from 20th April and end by 23th. The company is in the INTERIOR DECOR zone and its Booth Number is 3C-B20. Sunny hope to meet more partners and Swilling to provide services.

A successful transformation always cannot leave a belief is that create value for customers and create benefits for employees is very important. This company has been using its own products and technologies to provide customers with better service.

Media contact

Company Name: Shenzhen Sunny Glassware Co.,Ltd

Contact Person: Grace

TEL: +86 755 25643426

Email:sunny@sunnyglassware.com

Website: http://www.okcandle.com