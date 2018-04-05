Radar-Simulator-Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018 – 2023

Global Radar Simulator Market was valued at USD XX Billion in the year 2017. Global Radar Simulator market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to reach USD XX billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At country level U.S is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.
Ultra Electronics group (U.K.), Buffalo Computer Graphics (U.S.), Textron, Inc. (U.S.), ARI Simulation (India), Cambridge Pixel Ltd. (U.K.), Mercury Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Micro Nav Limited (U.K.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), ROHDE & SCHWARZ (Germany), Link Microtek Ltd UK (U.K.), are some of the key players in the Global Radar Simulator market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
Drivers:
Innovation of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
Restraints:
Manufacturing and Maintenance cost is high
Opportunities:
Implementation in automotive sector
Challenges:
Availability of skilled operator
The major shares of the market comes from Hardware type in Global Radar Simulator Market. On the other hand, Military, by application for this market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during year 2018-2023.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Radar Simulator Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers
Research and Consulting Organization
Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations
End use industries
Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.
By Component
Software
Hardware
By Product
System Testing
Operating Training
By Application
Military
Airborne
Land
Naval
Commercial
Airborne
Land
Naval
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW
Key Market Players
Ultra Electronics Group
Buffalo Computer Graphics
Textron, Inc.
ARI Simulation
Cambridge Pixel Ltd.
Mercury Systems, Inc.
Harris Corporation
Micro Nav Limited
Rockwell Collins
ROHDE & SCHWARZ
Link Microtek Ltd UK
(A brief overview of 13 companies is also provided)
