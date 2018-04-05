Prescription Pad website gets a brand-new look with improved site navigation and insightful information

New Delhi, 2nd April 2018, Prescription Pad, India’s first and the most trusted medical prescription writing software developed by leading medical software development company, CompuRx Infotech has got a new look and feel. The freshly launched website has easedreaders’ experience by placing the right amount of facts, figures and information at right intensity. It has been a while since the need to revamp the product website (www.prescriptionpad.in) was felt. The IT team, product team and the online marketing team of CompuRx made all the efforts to make the fresh launch a smooth and successful affair.

Prescription Pad has always tried to include the latest and the most useful information for the benefit of its users, who, ultimately are the doctor fraternity. The drug database is continuously improved and more and more new drugs are being added to its central drug database. Simultaneously, many new drug interaction details, drug safety information brand details, etc, have been added to the database since the time of its first launch. Noteworthy that the freshly launched website also includes a dedicated tab for the Android version of the software.

The website was also demanding a revamp to get updated with the updated software. The updated software features section includes the following:

• Brands, Drugs & Diseases Details

• Promoting Prescribing Generic Drugs

• Disease Specific Drug Safety Information

• Patient’s Investigations Details

• Patient & Family Medical History

• Treatment Protocol for Diseases in Combination

• Pregnancy Monitoring Module for Gynaecologists

• Child Growth and Development Module for Paediatricians

• Future Updates of Prescription Pad Software

Speaking at the fresh launch of the website, Dr. Anil Vij, the creator of Prescription Pad and CEO of CompuRx Infotech Pvt. Ltd. Said, “For long, the need to revamp our product website – www.prescriptiopad.in was felt. From the day of its inception, a lot of new and important additions have been made in the software, which our users, the doctors and the medical fraternity need to be aware of. Hence, we decided to give a fresh look to our website. The revamped website speaks in details about the software features and functionalities, the new Android version of the software, reviews of our software and more client testimonials to boost our confidence.”

“I, from my heart, congratulate our IT team, product development team, R&D team and the digital marketing team in the best possible way for all the pain and the efforts they took to make the relaunch a big success. Hope that our readers and users would also appreciate our new website and get the most updated information for their benefit,” Dr, Vij added.

Pricing & Availability of the Software

Prescription Pad is available in the Desktop/Laptop version for MS Windows users. It comes in Standard as well as Professional builds, which are priced at INR 15,000 and INR 25,000 respectively. Here are the buy links for the same.

• Standard Version

• Professional Version

Android Version

Prescription Pad Android version is available in two variants – the 7” Tablet and 10” Tablet. These two versions are priced at INR 20,000 and INR 25,000 respectively.

Buy Prescription Pad (Android) from the Product Website

• 7 Inch Tablet

• 10 Inch Tablet

About Prescription Pad

Prescription Pad is a leading medical prescription writing software, designed, developed and marketed by CompuRx Infotech Pvt. Ltd. The software is widely used in many government as well as private hospitals and clinics in India and abroad. Complete with a range of features and functionalities, Prescription Pad is making the everyday task of doctors easy, stress free and error free.

About CompuRx Infotech Pvt. Ltd

CompuRx Infotech Pvt. Ltd. is the brain child of noted Cardiologist and clinician. Anticipating the dire need of an able prescription writing software in India, Dr. Vij went on to establish a medical software development company that solely caters to designing and developing medical practice management and automation software. Some of the flagship products, apart from Prescription Pad, which the company has introduced include; Hospital & Patient care Management System (HPMS), Dhanvantri Hospital& Patient Management Software, Personal Electronic Health Record Keeping Software, School Clinic Management Software and more. The company also has developed a complete book of drug database – “Drugs A2Z”.