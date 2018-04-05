Military-Power-Solutions-Market: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

Global Military Power Solutions Market was valued at USD XX billion in the year 2017. Global Military Power Solutions market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX from 2018 to reach USD XX billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At country level U.S is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

SFC Energy AG (Germany), Denchi Power Ltd. (U.K.), Enersys (U.S.), Eaglepicher Technologies (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Saft (France), Advanced Conversion Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Energy Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Arotech Corporation (U.S.), Concorde Battery Corporation (U.S.), are some of the key players in the Global Military Power Solutions market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Drivers:

Development in Modern Warfare Systems

Restraints:

Changing Military Regulations in different regions

The major shares of the market comes from Land segment, by platform in Global Military Power Solutions Market. On the other hand, Medium power, by power for this market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during years 2018-2023.

By Power

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

By Platform

Air

Land

Naval

By Source

Solar Power

Generators

Batteries Engine

Energy Harvesters

Fuel Cells

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

SFC Energy AG

Denchi Power Ltd.

Enersys

Eaglepicher Technologies

Raytheon Company

Saft

Advanced Conversion Technology, Inc.

Energy Technologies, Inc.

Arotech Corporation

Concorde Battery Corporation

(A brief overview of 15 companies is also provided)

