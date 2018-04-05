Middle East And Africa Beverage Packaging Market is bound to Exhibit Comprehensive Growth – Market Data Forecast

Middle East and Africa Beverage Packaging Market was worth USD 13.56 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4.07%, to reach USD 16.56 billion by 2021.The market is showing slow growth in the mentioned forecasting period. Beverage packaging is used to prevent deterioration of packaged goods from unwanted foreign matter which would otherwise hamper the quality and taste of the beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages boosts the Middle East & Africa beverage packaging market.

Packaging not only increases the shelf life of a product but also decides the mode of transportation and ease of storage.Packaging can be done in various different materials namely glass, plastic, metal and paperboard. Packaging is an integral part of food & beverages industry. Packaging helps in protecting the goods from deteriorating due to external weather conditions and also helps in creating a communication channel through which a brand communicates with its consumers.

Get a comprehensive overview of the Market: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-beverage-packaging-market-2553/

The market is driven by the rapid growth of non-alcoholic beverage packaging industries in the Middle East & Africa region. In the recent times, South Africa, Israel and Egypt are observing high demand of beverage packaging, mainly due to the growing urbanization and change in lifestyles. This is stimulating the growth of the beverage packaging market in this region. The factors which negatively affect the beverage packaging industry are the growing concerns over the use of plastic. Some environmentalists consider it as a major threat for health and point out the amount of CO2 emissions associated with it. These are some of the factors which hinders the growth of the market.

Middle East and Africa Beverage Packaging Market Segmentation, Based on Type, it is further segmented into Bottle, Can, Pouch, and Carton. Based on Material, the market is further segmented into Glass, Plastic, Metal and Paperboard. Based on Application, the market is further segmented into Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic and Dairy beverage packaging. Plastic packaging accounted for the highest revenue of the Beverage Packaging industry and is projected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, the Middle East and Africa market is analysed under various regions namely Middle East and Africa.

Request for Sample Brochure: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-beverage-packaging-market-2553/request-sample

There are many prominent players in the industry which drives the market some of the major players include Crown Holdings, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Alcoa Inc., Tetra Laval International S.A., Rexam PLC, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Stora Enso Oyj, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited and Ball Corporation.

scope of the report provides:

• The evaluation of the current market for your product or services and the future implications of the market

• Addresses the opportunities by better understanding the market through size estimates and growth rate analysis to forecast the market for the future

• Extensive segmentation to understand the dynamics of market at a very granular level by splitting down the market to the smallest segment

• Addresses the key market dynamics involving the drivers, restraints and challenges with an aim of providing insights for gaining market share

• The factors responsible for the shaping of the industry as it is as a result of competitive environment is analyzed through Porter’s Five Forces

• The effects of political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental factors on the industry is analyzed through PESTLE analysis to better understand the aspects of strategic management required to comply with the exogenous and endogenous factors

• Strategic evaluation of the key players to gain insights of their performance allowing access to their product portfolio, financial performance and the strengths of their business strategic developments

• Comparative study of the firms across the industry measuring their performances based on market share and recent activities in order to achieve competitive intelligence

• Equip you with the information providing with the investment opportunities in the industry

• Looking for more? If you are in need of a specific research study, we have an expertise in undertaking a customized study and will aid to meet your research requirement to the fullest.

About Us:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the area of market research and business intelligence. With rich experience in research across various business domains, we cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients. Our analyst team comprises expert professionals in market research, who with their collective knowledge and sksillset dedicatedly serve clients from various industries and regions.

Contact:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager (International Business Development)

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Visit MarketDataForecast Blog @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/blog/

View latest Press Releases of MDF @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/press-releases