Local Free Classifieds Ads Directory Interclassify Launched

Interclassify a new innovative online local free classified ads directory that as now launched. The site provides buyers and sellers with information on individuals, businesses, goods and services and enables contact and/or transactions between buyers and sellers or service providers.

Interclassify offers its growing members an interactive service with many benefits where new members can search classified ads, create and upload multiple free or paid classifieds online. The main benefit to Interclassify customers will be the ability to buy, sell, and find businesses and services with the guidance of customer ratings and reviews to help make an informed decision.

Another benefit to advertising customers is that they can activate advertising features that instantly gain more exposure for their listing. The website is fully responsive and compatible with all devices. It also comes complete with a set of innovative feature benefits that offer phenomenal benefits to buyers and sellers. Also you can keep up to date with news, comments and events via the site news page.

Interclassify is different from most local free classified sites as the site as a reach to local audiences across the world. So advertisers and searchers in any country and city around the world can access the website. As a result of this, Interclassify will potentially be an important destination to connect with the online consumer and business community worldwide.

So, simply visit Interclassify.com where you can search and sign up for free today!

About Interclassify

For more information please contact:

John Drummond

press@interclassify.com

Interclassify.com

Suite 400

600 North Michigan Avenue

Chicago

Illinois

60611

USA