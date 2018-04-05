LipSense lip color

LipSense lip color lasts four times as long as a regular tube of lipstick! If you were to use it everyday, one tube will last up to 6 months .. no kidding! Although it is similar to higher end brands like MAC, it lasts longer on your lips and is made with much healthier ingredients including Peony Root Extract (a natural calming flower herb), St. John’s Wart (natural herb with anti-bacterial and skin healing properties), and Linden Flower Extract (powerful anti-oxidant). As the original, patented, long-lasting lip color, it is waterproof, does not kiss off, smear off or budge off. There are over 36 colors and 11 gloss options to choose from. You can also mix layers to create your own variation of lip color. The options are endless!