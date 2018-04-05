Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) ranked 8th amongst Top medical colleges in India by NIRF

• ILBS SCORCHES ACADEMIC FIRMAMENT, BLAZES METEORIC TRAIL

New Delhi: The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, a 217 bedded Super Specialty institute specializing in treatment of liver disorders, has emerged as a top medical college and institute in the country, according to the rankings recently released by the National Institute Ranking Framework or NIRF on 3rd April 2018. For an institute only ten years old, this achievement comes as a resounding recognition of the trail blazing work done by the doctors and staff of ILBS.

The institute emerged as one of the only two top ten ranked institutes from Delhi in the countrywide rankings, the other being the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Being the youngest institute in the fray, most other institutes in the top 25 ranked colleges were decades old well established medical colleges in the country.

The institute scores 57.12 overall, well ahead of reputed institutes like AMU, Jamia, UCMS and Kasturba Medical College. It was also ranked second overall in the country according to the parameter Teaching, Learning and Resources which includes Student Strength, Faculty-student ratio, Combined metric for Faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and Experience, and Total Budget and Its Utilisation. On this parameter the institute scores 84.95 out of 100, behind only AIIMS.

Experts in the field believe that the institute has the potential to emerge as one of the top medical colleges in the country as it expands its facilities. The institute is currently the only government medical college running a fully fledged liver and kidney transplant program in the country. It is also one of the few medical colleges in the country offering the entire gamut of services for liver and allied patients from Fibroscan to PET Scan. Doctors here routinely perform rare and difficult procedures such as TACE, TIPSS, EUS and more. This is one of the reasons the institute remains a big draw for post graduate students looking to get a DM or MCh or a post doctoral degree.

Having started operations in 2009, the institute has already established itself as one of the premier referral centers for liver and allied patients in the country, and with more beds and more facilities slated to open in 2018 and 19, it hopes to do even better on all parameters of the ranking in the years to come.

Director of ILBS, Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin thanked the entire team of ILBS, and his colleagues and mentors for getting ILBS to this momentous occasion. He congratulated each and every one of the doctors and staff of ILBS for bringing the institute to this level. He also expressed hope that the institute would surpass even the best medical colleges of the country in a very short time.