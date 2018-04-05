India is still behind in providing access to quality healthcare

New Delhi, 05 April 2018: As per a recent report, India ranks 154 out

of 195 countries in providing healthcare access. Apart from funding,

issues such as poor management, corruption, accountability, and ethics

compound the problem. The need of the hour is for the government to

ensure better access to quality healthcare for the poor and increase

its spend on healthcare in a meaningful way.

Healthcare is not an electoral issue in India and government

investment in public health has been very poor – at just about 4.7% of

its GDP.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President

Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National

President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “While on the one

hand India is a medical tourism destination, on the other, it is

pushing its own citizens down to poor access to quality healthcare.

There is an urgent need to increase government responsibility and

accountability by putting the onus on higher officials and giving them

a taste of the same medicine, or lack thereof, as the poor. States

such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala can serve as examples. In these, health

services are part of the electoral mandate, and therefore, the quality

of services is better.”

The theme for World Health Day this year is universal access to

quality healthcare. To realize this, it is imperative that all aspects

to it are addressed as a whole and not in isolation.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Vice President, CMAAO,

said, “The UP government has shown the way forward by mandating that

the poor should have access to the same quality of healthcare as

government officials. It has insisted that government officials should

go where the poor go. Such a move will infuse a sense of

responsibility amongst the lawmakers and executors and is a step in

the right direction.”

While we continue to demand better access to healthcare services for

every Indian citizen, each of you has a responsibility to take care of

yourself.

Develop Healthy Habits – Eat right, sleep right, exercise right

Everything in Moderation – Be it drinking, using the cell phone or

even sitting in one place, remember to not overdo it

Ancient Wisdom – In addition to physical exercise, do Yoga and

Meditation for your mental and spiritual well being and maintain

equilibrium. Allow your body to heal itself.

Periodic Check-up – Prevention is better than cure. Early detection of

most health problems can help in correcting lifestyles to slow the

degeneration process and lead a longer and healthier life.

Avoid smoking – Not only active smoking, but passive too is very

harmful for the body. In addition, manage your blood cholesterol,

blood pressure as well as diabetes and maintain optimum weight. Limit

your salt intake and drinking.