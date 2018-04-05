India is still behind in providing access to quality healthcare

New Delhi, 05 April 2018: As per a recent report, India ranks 154 out
of 195 countries in providing healthcare access. Apart from funding,
issues such as poor management, corruption, accountability, and ethics
compound the problem. The need of the hour is for the government to
ensure better access to quality healthcare for the poor and increase
its spend on healthcare in a meaningful way.
Healthcare is not an electoral issue in India and government
investment in public health has been very poor – at just about 4.7% of
its GDP.
Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President
Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National
President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “While on the one
hand India is a medical tourism destination, on the other, it is
pushing its own citizens down to poor access to quality healthcare.
There is an urgent need to increase government responsibility and
accountability by putting the onus on higher officials and giving them
a taste of the same medicine, or lack thereof, as the poor. States
such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala can serve as examples. In these, health
services are part of the electoral mandate, and therefore, the quality
of services is better.”
The theme for World Health Day this year is universal access to
quality healthcare. To realize this, it is imperative that all aspects
to it are addressed as a whole and not in isolation.
Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Vice President, CMAAO,
said, “The UP government has shown the way forward by mandating that
the poor should have access to the same quality of healthcare as
government officials. It has insisted that government officials should
go where the poor go. Such a move will infuse a sense of
responsibility amongst the lawmakers and executors and is a step in
the right direction.”
While we continue to demand better access to healthcare services for
every Indian citizen, each of you has a responsibility to take care of
yourself.
Develop Healthy Habits – Eat right, sleep right, exercise right
Everything in Moderation – Be it drinking, using the cell phone or
even sitting in one place, remember to not overdo it
Ancient Wisdom – In addition to physical exercise, do Yoga and
Meditation for your mental and spiritual well being and maintain
equilibrium. Allow your body to heal itself.
Periodic Check-up – Prevention is better than cure. Early detection of
most health problems can help in correcting lifestyles to slow the
degeneration process and lead a longer and healthier life.
Avoid smoking – Not only active smoking, but passive too is very
harmful for the body. In addition, manage your blood cholesterol,
blood pressure as well as diabetes and maintain optimum weight. Limit
your salt intake and drinking.