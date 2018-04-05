Global Surgical Microscopes Market to reach $1,031.2 million by 2022

According to a new report, “Global Surgical Microscopes Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Surgical Microscopes Market is expected to reach $1,031.2 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12% during 2016 -2022.
The Ophthalmology market dominated the Global Surgical Microscopes Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The Oncology market is anticipated to reach a market size of $183.6 million by 2022.
The Low Range market contributed the larger revenue to the Global Surgical Microscopes Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. However, Premium Range market is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.5% during 2016-2022.
The Hospitals market represented the largest share in the Global Surgical Microscopes Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
The report highlights the adoption of Surgical Microscopes globally.Based on Application, the market is segmented into Dentistry, ENT, Gynecology& Urology, Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries. Based on Price Range, the market is segmented into Low Range, Mid-Range, and Premium Range. Based on End-User, the market is segmented into hospitals and out patients. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Surgical Microscopes market.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.
The major players operating the market for surgical/operating microscopes market are Danaher Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss AG, Haag-Striet, Accu-Scope Inc., Alltion Co. Ltd. Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd., Arri Medical (Arri Group) and Karl Kaps GmbH & Co.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-surgical-microscopes-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Application, Price Range, End-User, and geography.
Global Surgical Microscopes Market, by Application
Dentistry
ENT
Gynecology & Urology
Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries
Global Surgical Microscopes Market, by Price Range
Low Range
Mid-Range
Premium Range
Global Surgical Microscopes, by End-User
Hospitals
Out Patients
Global Surgical Microscopes Market, by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Other NA Country
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Other EU Country
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Other APAC Country
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Other LAMEA Country
Companies Profiled
Danaher Corporation
Topcon Corporation
Novartis AG
Carl Zeiss AG
Haag-Striet
Accu-Scope Inc.
Alltion Co. Ltd.
Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd.
Arri Medical (Arri Group) and
Karl Kaps GmbH & Co.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Surgical Microscopes Market
Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Free of cost automatic pdf report generation
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Surgical Microscopes Market (2016-2022)
Europe Surgical Microscopes Market (2016-2022)
Asia Pacific Surgical Microscopes Market (2016-2022)
LAMEA Surgical Microscopes Market (2016-2022)