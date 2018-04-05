Food waste management Market has increased its sales having more than 6.1% CAGR forecast 2023

Market Definition:

Food waste management refers to all the activities and actions mandatory to accomplish waste from its initiation to its final clearance. It includes collection, transport, treatment, and disposal of waste along with waste monitoring and regulation. The market is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing waste food processing, which include poultry, meat, and seafood waste, agricultural waste, dairy food waste, and waste from other types of food processing.

Market Scenario:

The global food waste management market has been witnessing an immense growth over the last few years owing to increasing government initiatives and awareness programs for waste food management. Additionally, governments of various developing countries are implementing several rules and regulation in to minimize the food wastages. Currently, food service industry is undergoing a huge growth both in developed and developing economies. So, the food wastage is also increasing gradually in the restaurant and other food service industry. Many governments of developed countries in Europe has made it compulsory for food manufacturers to deal with food waste recycling and disposal in an environmental friendly process, which is anticipated to be one of the key factors for the rising growth of food waste management during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4343

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the food waste management market are Andritz Ag (Austria), Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.), Stericycle, Inc. (U.S.), Covanta Holding Corporation (U.S.), and Waste Connections, Inc. (Canada)

Key Findings

North America dominates the food waste management market followed by Europe

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a massive growth during the forecast period 2017-2023

China is estimated to create a favorable environment to increase the growth in Asia Pacific region

Market Segmentation-

Food waste management has been segmented on the basis of processes, which comprises of aerobic digestion, anaerobic digestion, combustion, and others. Food waste management has been segmented on the basis of waste type, which comprises of food production waste, food processing waste, distribution & supply chain waste, retail waste, and consumption waste. Consumption waste has been sub- segmented into household and food services. Food waste management market has been segmented on the basis of end use, which comprises of animal feed, fertilizer, renewable energy and biofuels, and others.

Intended Audience

Food waste management manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users (food industry)

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/food-waste-management-market-4343

Intended Audience

Food waste management manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users (food industry)

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Regional Analysis

The global food waste management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Among these, North America region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2017-2023. The growth in North America is attributed to the massive awareness regarding food wastage among the consumers and also the concentration of key players in the U.S. Europe is also estimated to account for more than one fourth of the market proportion in the global food waste management market. Among the European countries, Germany is projected to account for the maximum share during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com