Flower’s Senior Living – Experts in Wound Care and Assisted Living Facilities

Flower’s Senior Living is a specialized care providing a center for aging seniors. We provide many services that elderly persons can enjoy as they enjoy the golden phase of their lives. Among the many services we provide here are two of our demanding services:

1. Wound Care

So what is wound care, you may ask. A wound that has not healed after a month of conventional treatment methods and therapies may need special care and attention and which is attended by a wound care specialist. Wound care specialists are actually healthcare professionals who are trained in a way to take care of acute or chronic wounds. Most types of wounds that wound care specialists attend to are the wounds sustained from an acute injury, surgical wounds, diabetic wounds, and pressure sores. A wound care specialists can have a positive impact on the lives of people suffering from wounds that are not healing over time.

A wound care is administered by a multidisciplinary team that has the required expertise and medical knowledge to approach a type of a wound and promotes healing.

Although helping the individual to recover from the wound is the main goal of the entire treatment method, but the prime goal of a wound care specialist is to educate the patient and their families about the wound the type and how long a specific wound for a specific person takes to heal.

2. Assisted Living

Assisted living can be described as a housing alternative to elders, who need help in Activities of Daily Living such as dressing, bathing, eating, and toileting, but do not need intensive medical care or attention.

Here are the services that a resident of an assisted living unit can expect:

• Health monitoring and healthcare management.

• Helping with activities of daily living such as eating, dressing, bathing, and etc.

• Housekeeping and laundry.

• Introducing recreational activities.

• Medication reminders and help with medication.

• Providing security.

• Helping with transportation.

All these services aim to make the lives of the elderly person easier and comfortable. The assisted living service providers are trained in a way that they understand the importance of allowing a person to be independent and increase their self-esteem and dignity.

Flower’s Senior Living, the specialized care center in Arizona provides three types of care plans; supervisory, personal and directed.

If you are looking for wound care specialists in Arizona or assisted living facilities in Arizona, visit our website http://www.flowersseniorliving.com/. Or, you can also email us at flowershomecare@hotmail.com or call us up at the telephone number 1-866-664-4144. We are looking for to assist you in the best way possible.