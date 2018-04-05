Edible Mushroom Market has increased its sales having more than 8.7%CAGR forecast 2023

Market Definition:

Rising sale of edible mushroom is driven majorly by its nutritional value which results in seeking attention of health conscious population of consumers. Hectic life style of consumers is also propelling the demand for processed mushrooms. High fiber content and low fat content is driving the growth of edible mushrooms in the global market. Mushrooms also offer medicinal properties due to which their value and demand in the global marker increases. Ease in cultivation also has a positive impact on the increasing growth share of this market. The production and the consumption of edible mushroom is high in Europe and is projected to increase at a positive growth rate in various countries of Asia Pacific and North America over the given forecast period.

Market Scenario:

The Global Edible Mushroom Market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by the rising awareness about advantages of consuming edible mushroom and health benefits associated with it. Mushroom processing is carried out to enhance the shelf-life of the product. This also has a positive impact on this market. Increasing demand vegan food products is also influencing the growth of edible mushroom market, positively. Technological strides resulting in improved processing protocols of edible mushrooms is also adding fuel to the growth of this market.

All these factors will contribute to the calculated CAGR of 8.7% of edible mushroom market during 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global edible mushroom market are The Mushroom Company (U.S.), Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland), Bonduelle Group (France), Okechamp S.A. (the Netherlands), Lutèce Holding B.V. (the Netherlands), Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. (U.S.), and Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. (China)

Key Findings

Consumption of processed mushroom will be growing at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to rising dynamic lifestyle of the consumers

Top exporters of edible mushroom include the China, Spain, India, Egypt and Belgium

Market Segmentation

Edible mushroom has been segmented on the basis of type, which comprises button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, others. Button mushroom is found to hold a major share owning to high application in salads, soups and others.

Edible mushroom has been segmented on the basis of category, which includes fresh mushrooms, processed mushrooms (canned, frozen, dried, others). Among these segments, fresh mushrooms segment dominates the global market based on easy availability, consumer acceptance and awareness about demerits of using processed food products.

Edible Mushroom has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, which comprises store based (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores, others), non-store based (e-commerce). Sale through store based channels dominates based on convenience one-stop shopping experience of the consumers’.

Intended Audience

Convenience food manufacturers

Processed mushroom manufacturers

Retailers, Wholesalers

E-commerce Companies

Traders, Importers and Exporters

Regional Analysis

The Global Edible Mushroom Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe holds a major market share followed by Asia Pacific. High demand for mushroom owing increasing health awareness from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of the edible mushroom market. Italy, Japan, France, Germany, and Spain are the major importers of edible mushroom. Developed trading channels and high demand for fiber rich food commodities are also driving the growth of the market in these countries.

Global Edible Mushroom Market is segmented by type, category, distribution channel and region

