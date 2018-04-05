Disposable Medical Supplies Market to reach a market size of $79 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market, published by KBV research, the Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size was valued at $49 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $79 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The Dialysis Consumables market held the largest share in the Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Sterilization Consumables market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2017 – 2023). The Blood Collection Consumables market held the largest share in the Global Diagnostic Supplies Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023.

The Hospitals market held the largest share in the Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Research Institutes market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The Cardiovascular market held the largest share in the Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Cerebrovascular market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market dominated the Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/disposable-medical-supplies-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, BECTON, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Cardinal Health, Inc., 3M Company, Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths-Medical), Domtar Corporation, and Terumo Medical Corporation.

Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Diagnostic Supplies

Glucose Monitoring Strips

Blood Collection Consumables

Diagnostic Catheters (others)

Wound Care Consumables

Infection Management

Exudate Management

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWT)

Dialysis Consumables

Radiology Consumables

Infusion Products

Smart Syringes

Prefilled Syringes

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Hypodermic Products

Sterilization Consumables

Nonwoven Medical Supplies

Incontinence Products

Surgical Nonwoven Products

Other Types

By Application

Cardiovascular

Cerebrovascular

Ophthalmology

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedics

others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics/Physician Offices

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market

US Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Canada Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Mexico Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Other NA Country Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Germany Disposable Medical Supplies Market

UK Disposable Medical Supplies Market

France Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Russia Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Spain Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Italy Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Other EU Country Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Asia Pacific Disposable Medical Supplies Market

China Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Japan Disposable Medical Supplies Market

India Disposable Medical Supplies Market

South Korea Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Singapore Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Malaysia Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Other APAC Country Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Brazil Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Argentina Disposable Medical Supplies Market

UAE Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Saudi Arabia Disposable Medical Supplies Market

South Africa Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Nigeria Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Other LAMEA Country Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic Plc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

3M Company

Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths-Medical)

Domtar Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation

