Disposable Medical Supplies Market to reach a market size of $79 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market, published by KBV research, the Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size was valued at $49 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $79 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
The Dialysis Consumables market held the largest share in the Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Sterilization Consumables market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2017 – 2023). The Blood Collection Consumables market held the largest share in the Global Diagnostic Supplies Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023.
The Hospitals market held the largest share in the Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Research Institutes market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The Cardiovascular market held the largest share in the Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Cerebrovascular market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market dominated the Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/disposable-medical-supplies-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, BECTON, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Cardinal Health, Inc., 3M Company, Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths-Medical), Domtar Corporation, and Terumo Medical Corporation.
Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Diagnostic Supplies
Glucose Monitoring Strips
Blood Collection Consumables
Diagnostic Catheters (others)
Wound Care Consumables
Infection Management
Exudate Management
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWT)
Dialysis Consumables
Radiology Consumables
Infusion Products
Smart Syringes
Prefilled Syringes
Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
Hypodermic Products
Sterilization Consumables
Nonwoven Medical Supplies
Incontinence Products
Surgical Nonwoven Products
Other Types
By Application
Cardiovascular
Cerebrovascular
Ophthalmology
Gynecology
Urology
Orthopedics
others
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics/Physician Offices
Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Research Institutes
By Geography
North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market
US Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Canada Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Mexico Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Other NA Country Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Germany Disposable Medical Supplies Market
UK Disposable Medical Supplies Market
France Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Russia Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Spain Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Italy Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Other EU Country Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Asia Pacific Disposable Medical Supplies Market
China Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Japan Disposable Medical Supplies Market
India Disposable Medical Supplies Market
South Korea Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Singapore Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Malaysia Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Other APAC Country Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Brazil Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Argentina Disposable Medical Supplies Market
UAE Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Saudi Arabia Disposable Medical Supplies Market
South Africa Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Nigeria Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Other LAMEA Country Disposable Medical Supplies Market
Companies Profiled
Abbott Laboratories
Bayer AG
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
Braun Melsungen AG
Medtronic Plc
Cardinal Health, Inc.
3M Company
Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths-Medical)
Domtar Corporation
Terumo Medical Corporation
