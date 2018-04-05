Cystic Fibrosis  Industry 2017 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

The report on Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Market by Drug Class(CFTR modulators, mucolytics, pancreatic enzyme supplements and bronchodilators), by Route of Administration(inhaled drugs and oral drugs), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report:https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/35

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes continuous lung infections and breathing problem over time. It is a progressive disease. The presence of imperfect gene causes a thick, sticky buildup of mucus in the lungs, intestine liver, pancreas, and other organs. The mucus in the lungs clogs airways and traps bacteria leading to infections that causes savior lung damage, and respiratory failure. The mucus prevents in the pancreas discharge the digestive enzymes that allow the body to break down food and absorb vital nutrients. This disease is caused by mutation in gene, cystic fibrosis trans membrane conductance regulator (CFTR) is a membrane protein in vertebrates, a protein required for regulating sweat, mucus and body secretions.

Market Insights

The global cystic fibrosis market was sized over USD 2.15 billion in 2015. The global cystic fibrosis market is projected to reach USD 6.67 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 15% and 15.4% from 2017 to 2023. The global market for cystic fibrosis is driven by continued growth of the number of CF patients worldwide. Increasing awareness for cystic fibrosis therapy, technological developments in the R&D and increase in the occurrence of cystic fibrosis are some of the factors likely to drive the global cystic fibrosis market over the forecast period. However, high cost of treatment and R&D, complicated pathophysiology, and increase in genetic mutation rate are the prime restraining factors to the growth of global cystic fibrosis market. Nevertheless, rising number of initiatives taken by nonprofit organizations, and presence of flexible policies are will bring more opportunities to the global cystic fibrosis market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global cystic fibrosis market by drug class, by route of administration and by region. The global cystic fibrosis market is segmented on the basis of drug class as CFTR modulators, mucolytics, pancreatic enzyme supplements and bronchodilators. The CFTR modulator drug class was estimated to account for approximately 44% of total CF drug revenue share in 2015. On the basis of route of administration it is segmented by inhaled drugs and oral drugs. Oral route accounted for the largest share of nearly 62.7% in 2015

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. North America is accounted for largest revenue share as a majority of patients affected with CF are of Caucasian descent. The Asia Pacific market region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to underdiagnosis and lack of country-specific CF patient registries, rising awareness about CF disorders & treatment options is expected to boost this segment over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Gilead, AbbVieInc, Novartis AG., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alaxia, Merck & Co. Inc., AIT (Advanced Inhalation Therapies)., ALLERGAN., AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Table of Contents:-

Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

Executive Summary Global Cystic fibrosis Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Cystic fibrosis Market

Global Cystic fibrosis market by Drug Class (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

4.1 CFTR Modulators

4.2 Mucolytics

4.3 Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

4.4 Bronchodilators

Global Cystic fibrosis market by Route of Administration (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Inhaled Drugs

5.2 Oral Drugs

Global Cystic fibrosis Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cystic fibrosis Market by Drug Class (USD Million)

6.1.2 North America Cystic fibrosis Market by Route of Administration (USD Million)

6.1.3 North America Cystic fibrosis Market by country (USD Million)

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Cystic fibrosis Market by Drug Class (USD Million)

6.2.2 Europe Cystic fibrosis Market by Route of Administration (USD Million)

6.2.3 Europe Cystic fibrosis Market by country (USD Million)

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Cystic fibrosis Market by Drug Class (USD Million)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cystic fibrosis Market by Route of Administration (USD Million

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cystic fibrosis Market by country (USD Million)

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Cystic fibrosis Market by Drug Class (USD Million)

6.4.2 RoW Cystic fibrosis Market by Route of Administration (USD Million)

6.4.3 RoW Cystic fibrosis Market by Sub-region (USD Million)

Company Profiles

7.1 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

7.2 Gilead

7.3 AbbVie, Inc.

7.4 Novartis AG

7.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7.6 Alaxia

7.7 Merck & Co. Inc.

7.8 AIT (Advanced Inhalation Therapies)

7.9 ALLERGAN

7.10 AstraZeneca

7.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

7.12 Alcresta

Click the Below View Full Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_cystic_fibrosis_cf_market