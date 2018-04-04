Wood Vinegar Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Wood Vinegar Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Wood Vinegar Market by pyrolysis method (intermediate pyrolysis, fast pyrolysis, and slow pyrolysis), by application (food, medicinal, and consumer products, animal feed, and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Wood Vinegar Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Wood Vinegar Market. Global wood vinegar market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 7.2% and 7.7% over the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

The wood vinegar market has grown steadily in the recent years. It has a significant impact on agriculture as a bio-based agricultural input, in terms of increasing the yield, quality, and nutrition-level of the produced crops, and this has led to its high demand across the world. The wood vinegar are used as feed supplements in poultry, it eliminates bacteria such as salmonella, which causes gastrointestinal diseases in poultry animals. The global wood vinegar market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such as stringent regulations regarding the usage of crop protection chemicals and rising consumption of organic food products, and, improved crop yield. However, the growth in global wood vinegar market is likely to be restrained by Low Awareness about Wood Vinegar, Globally.

The wood vinegar market is segmented on the basis of pyrolysis method, application, and region. The segmentation on the basis of pyrolysis method covers intermediate pyrolysis, fast pyrolysis, and slow pyrolysis. On the basis of application the market is segmented as food, medicinal, and consumer products, animal feed, agriculture, and others including industrial source for production of acetic acid, tar & creosote production, and waste water treatment.

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America region covers the country markets such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as China Japan India Australia/New Zealand and Rest of APAC. Among the geographies Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for wood vinegar market over the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Furthermore Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The companies covered in the report include Verdi Life, Nakashima Trading Co. Ltd., Penta Manufacturer, Doi& Co., Ltd, NettenergyBv, Tagrow Co., Ltd., Byron Biochar, New Life Agro, ACE (Singapore) Pte Ltd, and Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp.

