Toronto Church Hosts Free 20,000-Chocolate-Easter-Egg Hunt

Toronto, Ontario, Canada – The Toronto International Celebration Church ( www.ticc.ca ) is spreading hope and cheer this Easter with a FREE 20,000-Chocolate-Easter-Egg Hunt that is open to everyone. The purpose of the event, which is being hosted by the Kids World department of the church, is to offer an example of hope to children in the City of Toronto and to provide a fun experience on the Easter long weekend.

The event takes place Sunday, April 1st starting at 10:30 a.m. at 190 Railside Rd, North York, Ontario, M3A 1A3. Children who find the golden eggs will win 1 of 3 GRAND PRIZES: a Nintendo Switch, an iPhone SE or a Little Tikes Ride On Motorcycle. A meet and greet with the Easter bunny will follow the Egg Hunt. www.ticc.ca/easter2018

Dean Morris, director of the TICC’s youth program, says, “Our goal is to provide a safe, fun, upbeat experience for children of all backgrounds so they can experience the truth of the love of Jesus.”

The Easter Egg Hunt is free of charge, and parking is free on site. Parents must register their children upon arrival for the safety and security of each child. All supervising workers at the event have gone through strict background checks. Parents are welcome to enjoy a live Easter dramatic presentation in the same venue during the Easter Egg Hunt (www.ticc.ca/easter2018 ) . Both events are free of charge. Grand prizes will be given for adults in the Easter Dramatic presentation: these include tickets to see the Toronto Blue Jays and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’ve come from, or what kind of obstacles you’ve faced in your life, you will be welcomed with open arms at the Toronto International Celebration Church. Whatever your story is, you’ll find the love of Jesus Christ waiting for you at this very special place of worship.

Jermaine Shakespeare, the church’s music director, says, “Acceptance, Love and Community are a few words that come to mind when I think about TICC.”

About Toronto International Celebration Church (TICC)

Located in the heart of Toronto (190 Railside Rd. in North York), the TICC has been welcoming parishioners from diverse backgrounds since it was founded in 2000. The TICC is a non-denominational evangelical church that offers a positive, upbeat, and life-affirming message that focuses on God’s love for each and every one of us. No matter what kind of changes you hope to make in your life, you can find the guidance to move forward as part of this spiritual and loving community. The messages offered during each TICC service help parishioners work towards a more fulfilled and satisfying life through connection with God’s love. Every first time guest receives a free hard cover book, The Faith That Works by Peter Youngren (Founding Pastor). To learn more visit www.ticc.ca