The Business Unit Greenhouse Horticulture is Dedicated to Innovating for and with the Greenhouse Horticulture Sector.

This industry research report identifies Dalsem, Harnois Greenhouses, Netafim, Richel, and Van der Hoeven as the key vendors in the global greenhouse horticulture market. This industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by material type (plastic and glass) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Scope of the Report:

Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture. This report focuses on the Greenhouse Horticulture in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The developing interest for the utilization of modern wastewater is one of the most recent patterns that will pick up footing in the nursery agriculture showcase in the coming years. Water supplies are ending up progressively basic and there is the need to utilize salt water for water system purposes. The evil impacts of salt water are influencing the development of harvests in nurseries. This will request the utilization of mechanical wastewater treated by different methods to help in the development of yields in nurseries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

The nearness of numerous players is influencing the worldwide nursery agriculture to showcase very focused. In spite of the fact that the market is in its underlying phases of improvement, the accessibility of cutting edge advances, propelled condition control, lighting framework, and vitality administration hones, will give the fundamental inspiration to the market in coming years.

• Richel

• Hoogendoorn

• Dalsem

• HortiMaX

• Harnois Greenhouses

• Priva

• Ceres greenhouse

• Certhon

• Van Der Hoeven

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Glass Greenhouse

• Plastic Greenhouse

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Vegetables

• Ornamentals

• Fruit

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

