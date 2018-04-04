Shank’s Argo Helps Farmers Speed Up Agricultural Operations

Shank’s Argo provides premier utility XTVs for farming purposes. Its side by sides can handle tough jobs and navigate various terrain conditions.

[CHAMBERSBURG, 4/4/2018] – Shank’s Argo offers agricultural XTVs to help Pennsylvania residents speed up their agricultural operations. XTVs are invaluable tools for farmers and landowners. Their load capacity and ability to navigate various landscapes make them the ideal companion for farming work.

XTVs as Reliable Farming Vehicles

A report by Successful Farming sheds light on how XTVs perform in agricultural applications. The evaluators tested seven different crossover utility/recreational models and assessed their loading capacities, steering and handling, power, performance, and engine braking. The results show that the XTV fared well as a convenient personal carrier and a vehicle for feeding cattle and plowing snow.

The high-powered, off-road machines with agricultural applications are the modern equivalent of the horse, according to experts. They help farmers get into hard-to-reach areas while speeding up cattle operations. Furthermore, XTVs have heavy frames and great loading capacity, require minimal maintenance, and are designed to prioritize rider safety. These make it the ideal vehicle for farm chores from dawn to dusk.

Given the outstanding cost-to-value ratio of owning an XTV, farmers can make their farming process more efficient and cut down on overall costs by investing in a side by side.

An Authorized Dealer of XTVs

Shank’s Argo is a trusted provider of utility XTVs for forestry, mining, and agricultural applications. Its Argo utility models can handle tough jobs and carry cargo and equipment through various off-road conditions.

The company’s inventory features agricultural XTVs with impressive off-road capabilities. It can cross lakes, streams, and waterways. It can even help farmers perform spraying and dusting — a pest-control method that controls insects and prevents bacterial diseases from spreading to plants. By using its XTVs, farmers can spread pesticides and liquid fertilizers with ease while reducing their impact on the landscape. Additionally, it helps them save significant time transporting and spraying chemicals.

About Shank’s Argo

Originally an engine repair shop, Shank’s Argo has grown to become a premier XTV Argo dealer. It has been catering to the outdoor power equipment needs of customers Pennsylvania’s Cumberland Valley since 1984. Its product roster includes models for wilderness, exploration, first response, exploration, and search and rescue operations.

To learn more, visit http://www.shanksargo.com.