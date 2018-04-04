Report Explores the Global Oryzenin Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Oryzenin Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Oryzenin Market by Product Type (concentrates, hydrolysates, isolates), Form (dry and liquid), Application (bakery & confectionary, dairy alternatives, food & beverages, meat analogs & extenders) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Oryzenin Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Oryzenin Market. Global oryzenin market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 13% and 15% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Oryzenin is a glutelin present in rice and it makes up large part of protein in rice, though rice contains only 7% protein, compared to other grains. Glutelins possess a well-defined structure. Oryzenin is a low molecular weight glutelin and it does not dissolve in alcohol and water. Oryzenin contains amino acids and branch chain amino acids. Oryzenin helps in increasing power, increasing size of skeletal muscles, attaining leaner and stronger body. Oryzenin find applications in some food and beverages industries, due to high protein content and its properties such as emulsification, texturizing, gelling, foaming, solubility, viscosity, water binding and some others. Oryzenin based products are safe alternative for people with gluten intolerance.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report:https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/5

Major companies such as Axiom Foods Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Ricebran Technologies, Golden Grain Group and some others focus on Research and Development and innovation to create products such as cholesterol free, dairy free, gluten free, GMO free and soy free, to meet the requirement of specific customer bases. Increasing health consciousness among people and their need for natural proteins to supplement their fitness activities are the major factors that drive the growth of the global Oryzenin market. Due to the functional properties, the rice protein is witnessing significant increase in demand and it is driving the growth of Oryzenin market. Increasing awareness about the plant protein and the cost-effectiveness of plant protein relative to animal protein are enhancing the growth of demand for Oryzenin. As it is easier to handle and transportation, cheaper compared to wet type, dry type of Oryzenin accounts for highest market share, in the global Oryzenin market. Increasing demand for the sports drinks and energy nutrition products drives the demand for rice protein and it enhances the growth of the global Oryzenin market. Presence of different types of amino acids in Oryzenin helps in faster muscle recovery among athletes and people who undertake fitness activities. Due to the cost effectiveness and introduction of new products, concentrates segment of the global Oryzenin is anticipated to attain the highest growth, during the forecast period 2017-2023. As a safe alternative source for protein for people with intolerances for soy, gluten, lactose and some others, Oryzenin provide huge opportunities for major market players to expand during the forecast period. Higher cost is a major restraint for the Oryzenin market, due to the complex process involved in extracting Oryzenin from the plant sources.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Oryzenin Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Macro indicator and factor analysis

3.5. Demographic Factor Analysis by Regions

3.5.1. North America (NAFTA)

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia-Pacific

3.5.4. South America

3.6. Competitive landscape in the Oryzenin Market

4. IGR- Snapshots

4.1. Global Oryzenin Market key Trends

4.2. Global Oryzenin Market by Additive Product type

4.3. Global Oryzenin Market by Form

4.4. Global Oryzenin Market by Application

4.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

5. Global Oryzenin Market Analysis, by Additive Product Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Concentrates

5.2. Hydrolysates

5.3. Isolates

5.4. Others

6. Global Oryzenin Market analysis, by Form (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Dry

6.2. Liquid

7. Global Oryzenin Market analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1 Bakery & Confectionary

7.2 Dairy Alternatives

7.3 Food & Beverages

7.4 Meat Analogs & Extenders

7.5 Others

8. Global Oryzenin Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Oryzenin Market by Additive Type (USD million)

8.1.2. North America Oryzenin Market by Form (USD million)

8.1.3. North America Oryzenin Market by Application (USD million)

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Oryzenin Market by Additive Type (USD million)

8.2.2. Europe Oryzenin Market by Form (USD million)

8.2.3. Europe Oryzenin Market by Application (USD million)

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. Asia Pacific Oryzenin Market by Additive Type (USD million)

8.3.2. Asia Pacific Oryzenin a Market by Form (USD million)

8.3.3. Asia Pacific Oryzenin Market by Application (USD million)

8.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

8.4.1. RoW Oryzenin Market by Additive Type (USD million)

8.4.2. RoW Oryzenin Market by Form (USD million)

8.4.3. RoW Oryzenin Market by Application (USD million)

9. Company profiles

9.1. Axiom Foods Inc

9.2. AIDP Inc

9.3. BENEO GmbH

9.4. Bioway Organic Ingredients Co.Ltd

9.5. Golden Grain Group Ltd

9.6. Green Labs LLC

9.7. Kerry Group Plc

9.8. Ribus Inc

9.9. Ricebran Technologies

9.10. Shaanxi Fuheng & Biotechnology Co.Ltd

Click the Below View Full Report:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/oryzenin_market