Next-Generation Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression and Pulse-Width Accuracy

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has begun distribution of Vishay Intertechnology’s next generation miniature IR receiver modules for IR remote control applications. The new devices in the Vishay Semiconductors TSOP11xxx, TSOP12xxx, TSOP13xxx, TSOP14xxx and TSOP18xxx families deliver improved dark-ambient and disturbed-ambient sensitivity to infrared signals, as well as improved suppression of RF noise.

These new IR receivers provide increased robustness against disturbances such as IR emissions from CFL lamps and RF emissions from on-board Wi-Fi antennas. Applications for these infrared (IR) remote control units include televisions, set-top boxes (STBs), audio systems, air conditioners, video projectors, cameras and video game systems.

Suitable for codes demanding even the tightest pulse-width specifications, such as SIRCS and RCMM, they display improved pulse-width accuracy for lower bit error rates and are insensitive to supply voltage variations and ripple noise – leading to more simplified designs.

Available in cast, mold, minimold, and minicast packages, they feature a photodetector, preamplifier circuit and an IR filter in a single 3-pin epoxy package.

Features & Benefits:

• Feature a photodetector, preamplifier circuit, and IR filter in a single 3-pin epoxy package

• Offered in Cast, Mold, Minimold, and Minicast packages

• Available with carrier frequencies from 30 kHz to 56 kHz

• Six automatic gain control (AGC) versions for short and long burst codes

• Feature a supply voltage from 2.5V to 5.5V

• Low supply current

• RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green

Applications:

• Televisions

• Set-Top Boxes (STBs)

• Audio Systems

• Air Conditioners

• Video Projectors

• Cameras

• Video Game Systems

New Yorker is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies its complete line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors), as well as its full line of Vishay Super 12 Featured Products.

ABOUT NEW YORKER ELECTRONICS

ABOUT NEW YORKER ELECTRONICS

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).