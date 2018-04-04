Minimise the Risk of Infection Using Hallmark Surgical’s Disposable Suctions

Reusable and disposable medical devices both have pros and cons. Using disposable medical devices from Hallmark Surgical is beneficial for both medical professionals and patients.

[AUSTRALIA, 4/4/2018] – Medical professionals often face the dilemma of whether to use reusable or disposable medical devices. Choosing between the two can sometimes be a matter of preference. However, when it comes to suction devices, many medical professionals agree that disposable suctions are best for hygiene and cost.

Sterile Suction Device

For surgical procedures that require a suction device, disposable devices are considered the easiest and most reliable to use, with no risk of cross-contamination. As it is only used for one patient, sterile disposable suctions lower the possibility of transmitting infection compared to reusable devices.

Disposable suctions do not undergo reprocessing. Adequate device reprocessing of suctions is near to impossible due to the narrow cannulas and bends which also prevent inspection and validity of sterilising procedures. Cutting open a reusable suction after sterilisation is very enlightening and shocking to see the tissue and bodily fluid residue that has come through the sterilisation procedure. Using disposable suctions ensures medical professionals are using sterile equipment, protecting the critical health of their patient.

Various Disposable Suctions

Hallmark Surgical offers a broad range of high-quality disposable suctions. They carry Frazier, foreign body, intra-cardiac suctions and more.

Their most popular version is the disposable Frazier suction; with a rigid stainless steel lumen, it doubles as a probe. It has an ergonomic handle making it easy to hold, and gives medical professionals precise suction control with the suction control port. Hallmark Surgical maintains the highest standards of customer care and quality. Contact them now for a free sample of their disposable suctions.

About Hallmark Surgical

Hallmark Surgical supplies a selection of specialty surgical devices and accessories used in minor and major surgical procedures. Most of their devices are available in both disposable and reusable options. Their devices enable medical professionals to make their service easier, faster and efficient with optimised outcomes for their patients.

For more information, visit https://hallmarksurgical.com.