Magenta® Introduces India’s first Green Tea and Bamboo Charcoal based Mattresses and Pillows

The Vadodara, Gujarat based mattress brand, Magenta® recently introduced Green Tea and Bamboo Charcoal based mattresses, the first of its kind, in India. Magenta® is a latest entrant in the 5000 Cr.+ Mattress industry in India. Magenta is already offering HD FOAM, BONDED, LATEX, MEMORY FOAM and GEL-INFUSED FOAM Mattresses in India. In its new offering, Magenta has introduced Green Tea and Bamboo Charcoal based Mattresses. These mattresses come in compact roll form making it easy to carry and store and offers 15 years of warranty.

Advantages of Magenta® Green Tea and Bamboo Charcoal Mattresses

– Therapeutic Properties and Skin Friendly

– Absorbs Body Toxins

– Leaves Fresh and Breathable Chemical-free Air

– Leaves Pleasant Aroma in Room

– Eliminates Body Odor Left on Bed

– Anti-Microbial and Anti-Allergen

– Do not let development of Dust Mites

– Controls Humidity and Temperature

– Absorbs Electromagnetic Wave Radiation

Managing Director of Magenta®, Mrs. Khyati Modi says, “We at Magenta® are dedicated to offer genuine quality mattresses and products to our customers. We are not a price conscious brand which offers cheap products compromising health of the users. We source finest and premium raw material for our mattresses.The sole objective behind launching these new herbal series of mattresses was primarily to give better mattress option to health conscious customers. These mattresses have gain wide admiration from customers especially architects and interior designers who are active towards delivering green and sustainable designs.”

CEO of Magenta®, Mr. Dhruval Vyas corroborates,“Magenta® herbal series Mattress will only be available on select exclusive showrooms and outlets of Magenta®. We have used very high quality Green Tea and Bamboo Charcoal infused foam in these Mattresses. We have already showcased the products to selected dealers and distributors in Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. We will soon be introducing these products in other parts of India.”

The Indian Mattress market was so far characterized by presence of colonial brands with no major innovation being introduced. With market largely occupied by unorganized sector, the customers are not exposed to new innovation and product enhancement. Whatever little innovation that happened in mattresses was mainly in the physical functional attributes. This is first time in India that herbal range of Mattresses are introduced. These Mattresses are already present and a rage in international market likes America and Europe. Which with Compared to international market, Indian customers’ needs and requirements are bit different.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS OF NEWLY LAUNCHED GREEN TEA AND BAMBOO CHARCOAL BASED MATTRESSES

1. Magenta Fresco: 6″ Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

2. Magenta Fresta: 8″ Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

3. Magenta Orion: Green Tea Pillow

4. Magenta Breo: 6” Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress

5. Magenta Breyus: 9” Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress

6. Magenta Resto: Bamboo Charcoal Pillow

About Magenta Lifecare

Magenta® is an Indian brand head-quartered at Vadodara, Gujarat. The company is known for introducing new innovation in mattress industry. Magenta® is the first company to introduce Certi-PUR US certified mattresses in India. The two year young brand have already gain considerable ground in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan with more than 400 dealers network. Continuing its lineage of introducing innovation products regularly, Magenta® introduced India’s first Green Tea and Bamboo Charcoal based mattresses and pillows.Magenta® seeks to appoint distributors across all states in India.

For more details on the products, write to marcom@magentalifecare.comor call 7573022299