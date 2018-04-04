Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market to reach $13,589.9 million by 2022

According to a new report “Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market (2016-2022)” published by KBV Research, The Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market is expected to reach $13,589.9 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2016 -2022.
The Military Surveillance market dominated the Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The Remote Sensing market is expected attain a market size of $3,329.5 million by 2022.
The Hyperspectral Cameras segment contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The Accessories market is expected to attain a market size of $4,009 million by 2022.
The North America market dominated the Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. However, Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.3% during 2016-2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Hyperspectral Imaging Systems globally.Based on Application, the market is segmented into Military Surveillance,Remote Sensing, Machine Vision/Optical Sorting,Life Sciences and Medical Diagnostics, and Other Applications. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hyperspectral Cameras and Accessories.The report also covers geographical segmentation of Hyperspectral Imaging Systems market.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.
The Key players operating in the hyperspectral imaging systems market are Corning Incorporated, Resonon, Corning Incorporated, Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Telops Inc., Applied Spectral Imaging, Headwall Photonics, Inc, Bayspec Inc., NorskElektroOptikk As, Surface Optics Corporation, and Chemimage Corporation.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-hyperspectral-imaging-systems-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Application, Component, and geography.
Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Application
Military Surveillance
Remote Sensing
Machine Vision/Optical Sorting
Life Sciences and Medical Diagnostics
Other Applications
Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Component
Hyperspectral Cameras
Accessories
Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Other NA Country
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Other EU Country
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Other APAC Country
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Other LAMEA Country
