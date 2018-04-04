Hamilton Khaki Field Chronograph Automatic H71416137 Men’s Watch: A Masculine Refinement among Contemporary Fashion

The laudable Khaki

The Hamilton Khaki still remains one of the venerable field-style watches around. Its primary highlight is definitely its retro-military looks, which is an immense help for the watch series in its adapting to the modern male-aesthetics.

A proven track record over endless numbers of variation, the Khaki collection today includes advanced timepieces that are different from the traditional bulk. The Khaki watch family is now a mix and match of retro-s on one hand and ultra-pro grades on the other, with a fair amount of area coming under the crossovers.

The Field thing comes alive!

The Hamilton Khaki Field Chronograph Automatic H71416137 Men’s watch is one from the Khaki family; its modern twists upon an age-old dial design arguably feels like fitting into the idea of what a Hamilton Khaki is historically. The Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Chrono H71416137 Men’s watch thus becomes a less-common chronograph version, not just within the Khaki range but also outside it.

The Hamilton Khaki Field Chronograph Automatic H71416137 Men’s watch is different from the vast majority of Hamilton Khaki three-hander models. This additional complication to the mix is one of Hamilton’s most sensible moves.

Hamilton, now being a part of the Swatch Group, uses ETA and Valjoux movements (two more Swatch products) mostly; sometimes, with their own modifications. That makes it somewhat exclusive. The ETA 7750 automatic chronograph movement in the Hamilton Khaki Field Chronograph Automatic H71416137 Men’s watch is adorned in a rather Spartan manner, with a power reserve for 42 hours. Hamilton does a good job in adjusting and installing the 7750. The regulation is quite good, maintaining an increasing accuracy, taken to a point where reliability and extreme accuracy merge.

Finishing of the case of the Hamilton Khaki Field Chronograph Automatic H71416137 Men’s watch is the result of Hamilton’s focus over distinctive and seriously functional watches for nearly a decade. It is in 316L steel; a common watch-making material seeming immensely attractive due to the finishing techniques. A very balanced approach to the case geometry though fixing lug-width and angles between curves and contours; heights and thicknesses! The Hamilton Khaki Field Chronograph Automatic H71416137 Men’s watch is well thought out. It’s functional and it’s distinctively Hamilton.

The Hamilton Watches attains a more symmetrical look without cutting functionality. The classic syringe-hands – a Khaki staple – bring a touch of the pilot-watches, finishing this decently winning design. The flat AR-coated sapphire crystal doesn’t announce its presence.

Make up your mind!

The Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz Men’s watch has plenty dark tones that makes the little bit of red on the chronograph seconds hand so prominent! It’s appealing being cleverly away from following classic aesthetics and proportions, taking only those that go!

