Gold Medal Pools Keeps Pools Clean and Safe with Its Repair and Maintenance Services

Swimming pools must be always cleaned and maintained to prevent them from becoming an eyesore. Gold Medal Pools helps clients keep their pools clean and safe by providing cleaning and maintenance services.

[FRISCO, 04/04/2018] – In a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2013, 80% of public pools in five states, including Texas, had health and safety risks. These numbers may not reflect private pools at home, but these numbers show the severity of health risks of pools that owners may not even realize. Gold Medal Pools can help pool owners with the maintenance.

Infrequent pool cleaning leads to the accumulation of urine, feces, other bodily fluids, and germs in the water and equipment. The risk for bacteria such as E. coli also increases possible infections or diarrhea.

Leaks or malfunctioning equipment can also damage the pool’s overall long-term value and can even be a health risk for those using it. These effects are easily remedied by regular and proper cleaning and maintenance.

Cleaning and Maintenance Service

Homes with swimming pools in the Dallas-Fort WorthMetroplex area can turn to Gold Medal Pools, a swimming pool building and service company, for their regular pool cleaning and maintenance needs.

The company said swimming pool maintenance is the key to the longevity of homeowners’ investments. The pools Gold Medal Pools services always have equipment such as pumps, motors, filters, and lights running in good condition. The water is also clean and safe.

The company’s list of cleaning and maintenance services includes:

Pool Cleaning

Pool Inspection

Pool Equipment Repair and Replacement

Pool Filter Replacement

Cleaning and maintenance are done by Gold Medal Pools’ technicians, who are Advanced Service Technician certified and licensed by the state of Texas with Small Appliance Installer License. They work on all brands of equipment and can service both commercial and residential pools.

About Gold Medal Pools

Gold Medal Pools is a pool company located in Texas. It specializes in custom pool building, but also offers swimming pool services and products. It installs outdoor spas, fireplaces, and kitchens, as well, to transform clients’ yards into personal outdoor retreats.

With 40 years of experience and serving 24 cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area, Gold Medal Pools has become a leader in its industry, committed to using the best-advanced technologies.

