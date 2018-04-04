Global Smart Gas Meter Market Report by Product, by User and Region – Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario

The global smart gas meter market is expected to grow at about 7% CAGR during the forecast and reach almost $ 3.5 billion by 2021. The smart gas meter market is expected to grow at a rapid pace primarily due to government roll-outs, and implementations of mandates & policies, in developed economies. Advantages of smart gas meters such as accurate billing, enhanced customer experience, and improved customer service are expected to be the driving factors for smart gas meters market in developing countries.

Key players in the Global Smart Gas Meter market include: –

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron Inc. (U.S.), Apator Group (Poland), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Diehl Metering (U.K.), Raychem RPG (India), Sensus (U.S.), Dandong Dongfa Group Co. Ltd. (China), EDMI Limited (Singapore), and Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd. (China). Rapid growth in the end users and low differentiation in meter function requirements has shifted the market focus towards commoditization, thereby intensifying the competitive pricing rivalry between key players.

Segments:-

The Smart Gas Meter Market has been categorized on the basis of End Users into, Residential, Commercial, and Industrial segments. On the basis of Meter Type, the market has been segmented into Automatic Meter Reading and Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

Study Objectives of Artificial Lift Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure, along with the ten year forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global Smart Gas Meter market

To provide insights about the factors affecting market growth

To Analyze the Smart Gas Meter market with respect to various factors such as price analysis, supply chain analysis, and porters five force analysis

To provide historical as well as forecast revenue of the market segments & sub-segments with respect to four main geographies namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW), and their key countries respectively

To provide country level analysis of the market segmented by Type, and End User, with respect to the current market size and growth prospective during the forecast period

To provide strategic profiling of key market players, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze market developments of key players such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments, within the global Smart Gas Meter market

Regional Analysis of Smart Gas Meter

Both North America and Europe are estimated to hold a dominating share within the smart gas meter market. European region is expected to have the fastest growth in next half a decade. However, Asia-Pacific region is also projected to register a considerably high growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing investments on account of government initiatives and roll-outs is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of the European market.

The report on Smart Gas Meter Market by Market Research Future comprises of in-depth analysis derived from extensive primary and secondary research. Market evaluation includes detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects of the market gathered from various industry experts and key opinion leaders, to gain deeper insights of the market as well as industry performance

