Global Roofing Market for Residential Construction, Commercial and Nonresidential Construction Applications Highlights Key Development Factors and Upcoming Trends Until 2020

The research report titled "Roofing Market" offers a clear insight about the Roofing Market assessed over the global platform.

Roofing products form the outermost layer of the building and are usually supported by an underlying structure. These products primarily provide shelter from various natural elements. Roofing products are produced from a variety of materials such as bitumen, cement, and clay. These products are segmented into tile roofing, metal roofing, bituminous roofing, and concrete roofing, among others. Roofing products are commonly used in applications based on residential construction, nonresidential construction and commercial construction such as buildings, offices, hotels, educational institutes, and public outlets.

This report provides detailed analysis and forecast of the roofing market on a global and regional level between 2014 and 2020. On the global level, the market has been segmented based on volume (million square meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2014 to 2020. For an in-depth understanding of the market at the regional level, the demand for roofing materials has been forecast in terms of volume (million square meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2014 to 2020. The report includes drivers and restraints, and their impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various opportunities for market growth at the global and regional level.

We have included a thorough analysis of the value chain in order to provide a detailed understanding of the market. Additionally, the report covers the Porter’s five forces model, which provides an insight into the intensity of competition in the market. The study also comprises a market attractiveness analysis, wherein numerous end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Size of the global roofing market has been presented in terms of volume (million square meters) and revenue (US$ Mn). Market numbers are provided based on product types and applications for the global as well as regional market. Both domestic and captive sales of roofing materials have been considered. Market numbers are provided based on product types along with market size and forecast for each major product type in the context of the global as well as regional markets. Numbers provided in the report are derived based on demand for roofing materials in various applications across various regions. Market volume and revenue has been calculated based on sales and consumption trends. All US$ exchange rates are as of 2013. We have used the top-down approach to estimate the global roofing market, which has been split by region. The application market has been derived using the bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application split being an integration of regional estimates.

We conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with numerous key industry participants and opinion leaders for the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts coupled with an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ annual reports, product portfolio, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and better understanding of the market. Secondary research includes in-depth research on current trends, technical writing, recent trades, Internet sources, trade associations, and statistical data from government websites and associated, authorized agency websites. This proved to be the most successful, effective, and reliable approach for obtaining concise data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing opportunities and growth.

The market has been segmented based on various products and applications. Each segment has been analyzed and forecast based on volume (million square meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2014 to 2020. Additionally, the segments have been analyzed and forecast based on the current trends at the global and regional level. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Demand has been analyzed and forecast based on the current trends for a period of six years.

The report provides the profiles of leading companies such as Braas Monier Building Group S.A., GAF Materials Corporation, IKO Industries Ltd., Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, CertainTeed Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, and Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.

The market has been segmented as below:

Roofing Market – Product Segment Analysis

Bituminous

Metal

Tile

Others (Including fiber cement, plastic, etc.)

Roofing Market – Application Analysis

Residential construction

Commercial

Nonresidential construction

Roofing Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

