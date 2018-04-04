Global Nutricosmetics Market: Requirement for Minimal Invasive Beauty Therapies Noticed by Variant Market Research

According to the latest report published by Variant Market Research, the global nutricosmetics market size is projected to reach $12.6 Billion by 2024 from $4.9 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2016 to 2024.

Increasing health and beauty awareness to drive the global nutricosmetics market

The global nutricosmetics market trend includes increasing health and beauty awareness, growing geriatric population, requirement for minimal invasive beauty therapies, and rising investment on expansion of advanced products. Nowadays, Beauty supplements and natural nutricosmetics are gaining importance due to their role in avoiding the appearance of wrinkles & skin dryness. Low awareness and longer period to show outcomes may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rising promotion policies in untapped markets and superior products would provide an opportunity for market players of the nutricosmetics industry.

Market Segmentations

The global nutricosmetics market is bifurcated into type, and geography. Different type of nutricosmetics are liquid (hair care, skin care, and other liquid types), and pills (hair care, skin care, and other pill types). North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and RoW (Middle East, South America, and Africa) are the key geographical regions comprised in the global nutricosmetics market.

Liquid, by type, is estimated to dominated the global market in 2016

Liquid held for the highest market share in 2016, and expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, 2016 – 2024, due to easy accessibility and high demand of liquid nutricosmetics.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominated the global market in 2016

Asia-Pacific held the major market share of 49.6% in 2016, due to, rapid market penetration of these products, growing awareness and product innovations in this region (which includes Vietnam, among others), followed by Europe (which includes Netherlands, among others).

Competitive Landscape

Major players of the nutricosmetics market are Nutrilo GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, Ferrosan A/S, L’Oreal SA, LycoRed Limited, E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company, Husumer Mineralbrunnen GmbH & Co. KG, C.C. Natural Products Tech Limited, Martek Biosciences Corporation, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, among others.

Scope of Nutricosmetics Market

Type Segments

• Liquid

o Skin Care

o Hair Care

o Other Liquids

• Pills

o Skin Care

o Hair Care

o Other Pills

Geographical Segments

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Others

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Others

• RoW

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

