Global Nano Gps Chip Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The global nano GPS chip market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for nano GPS chip solutions. Moreover, increasing demand for nano GPS chips across various industry verticals and rise in demand for digitization of business operations are other major factors driving the growth of the global nano GPS chip market.

By geography, the global Nano GPS Chip Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The market in North America region is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the nano GPS chip market in North America region owing to the presence of large number of established key players, such as Analog Devices Inc. and Atmel Corporation, among others. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. In the global nano GPS chip market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption rate at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions, owing to increasing demand for nano GPS chip solutions across different industry verticals, across different countries in the region.

Nano GPS chip Market Segmentation

The global nano GPS chip market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The type segment is classified into sensitive, low power, and others. However, the sensitive nano GPS chip type is expected to grow at a significant rate and hold the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for high accuracy applications.

Major Key Players:

OriginGPS Ltd. (Israel), Shenzhen Esino Technology Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Zhonghe Electronics Co., Ltd (China), Dragon Bridge (SZ) Tech Co., Ltd (China), VLSI Solution (Finland), Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), OLinkStar Co., Ltd. (China), Unicore Communications, Inc. (China), and ATMEL Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Market Research Analysis

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market in North America is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and rise in demand for nano GPS chip solutions across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. holds the majority of market share in terms of revenue.

