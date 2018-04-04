Global Mattress Market: Local Players Give Competition to Global Players amid Elevating Cost of Mattresses

This industry examine report recognizes Kingsdown, Select Comfort, Serta, SPRING AIR International, and Tempur Sealy International as the key sellers in the worldwide bedding market. This industry inquire about report likewise exhibits a focused investigation of the market by item (innerspring, adaptable foam, latex, and others), by retail arranges (sleeping pad claim to fame retailers, furniture retailers, retail chains, and others), and by geology (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Scope of the Report:

This statistical surveying investigation distinguishes the development of the medicinal services and neighborliness businesses as one of the essential development factors for this market. The developing pervasiveness of interminable sicknesses, ascend in maturing populace, and the expansion in social insurance spending are driving the development of the human services industry, particularly in nations in APAC and Europe. This thus, will bring about the expanded interest for sleeping pads from doctor’s facilities and nursing homes and will incite merchants to offer premium beddings and beds that are associated with electronic gadgets and can be acclimated to suit the solace of the client. Furthermore, the rising number of inns and related foundations in nations in Western Europe will likewise drive the interest for sleeping pads, thusly helping market development.

Market Segments:

Global Mattress market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

• Serta

• Sealy

• Tempur-Pedic

• King Koil

• Restonic

• Musterring

• McRoskey

• EIG

• Sleemon

• Jisi Group

• Good Night

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Foam Mattress

• Bladder Mattresses

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Mattress for each application, including

• Private Households

• Hotels

• Hospitals

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Mattress in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

