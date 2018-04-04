Global Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue – Prospects and Growth Assessment Presented Until the End of 2020

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue” offers a clear insight about the Fall Protection Equipment assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for Fall Protection Equipment in the near future.

To Request a Free Sample Report or View Summary of Report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1253

The global fall protection equipment market is greatly fueled by the rising demand for such equipment in a number of industrial sectors such as power and construction. In a report titled “Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”, global fall protection equipment market is likely to expand at a 9.0% CAGR from 2014 to 2020, with the overall value expected to rise from US$1.9 bn in 2013 to US$3.5 bn by 2020.

The global fall protection equipment market is driven by the rising concerns about overall safety and occupational safety, increasing regulatory mandates at places of work, and growing fleet size of emergency services. Emerging opportunities in developing regions such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East are forecast to boost the global market over the next four years. However, sale of inexpensive and low-quality products is anticipated to hamper the growth of the fall protection equipment market.

The fall protection equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type into full-body harnesses, body belts, safety nets, chest harnesses, suspension belts, and others. Valued at US$676.7 mn in 2013, full-body harnesses formed the largest product segment of the overall fall protection equipment market. Full-body harnesses provide enhanced support and are hence most commonly used in rescue operations. Registering a 9.60% CAGR from 2014 to 2020, the segment of safety nets is anticipated to develop at the fastest pace.

The global fall protection equipment market is geographically divided into Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America and Europe are the most prominent markets for fall protection equipment, with North America emerging as the leading regional segment in 2013. With emergency services increasing their fleet size and the implementation of several safety mandates, the North America market is anticipated to witness stable growth during the forecast period. In 2013, this region was valued at US$670.7 mn. Africa has been identified as having immense potential for growth. Driven by the increase in rescue operations in countries such as South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, the fall protection equipment market in Africa is projected to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 17.90% from 2014 to 2020.

For Outlook Report with Table of Content Visit on Given Link @ https://www.mrrse.com/fall-protection-equipment-market

This report has been segmented by type and by geography and also includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities (DROs), Porters five forces analysis and value chain of the fall protection equipment market in rescue. The study highlights current market trends and also provides the forecast from 2014 to 2020. We have also covered the current market scenario for rescue fall protection equipment and highlighted its future trends that will impact demand. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa and Latin America. The present market size and forecast until 2020 have been provided in the report.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants with company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments in the field of fall protection equipment market in rescue. Major market participants profiled in this report include 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber p.l.c., Cofra Holdings AG, Oftenrich Holdings Limited (Golden Chang), Honeywell Safety Products, Rock Fall Ltd. and Uvex Safety Group among others are some of the key players in the fall protection equipment market in rescue.

The report segments the global fall protection equipment market in rescue as:

Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue: By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Africa

Latin America

Middle East

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the below segments with respect to the above mentioned regions.

Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue: By type

Body Belts

Chest Harness

Full Body Harness

Suspension Belts

Vertical Lifelines

Self Retracting Lifelines

Horizontal Lifelines

Safety Nets

Others

Visit on Given Link for Any Query Related This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1253

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/