Creating innovations – for 150 years

Frickenhausen, April 3rd, 2018 – Greiner Bio-One GmbH (https://www.gbo.com/en_DE.html), technology partner for the diagnostic and pharmaceutical industry, is unveiling numerous product innovations at Analytica 2018, the leading international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology, in Munich. This year’s exhibits include Sapphire pipettes for liquid handling, boasting impressive user-friendliness and precision, the 5 ml centrifuge tubes, which are an optimum addition to the portfolio of reaction vessels and tubes, and the new single-layer cell culture vessel from the proven CELLdisc range.

In the field of microscopy, Greiner Bio-One is also showcasing a wide variety of carefully designed CELLview cell culture products with a glass bottom in the form of slides, dishes and plates. The complete portfolio for 3D cell culture is also being exhibited at Analytica 2018. Cell culture vessels with a cell-repellent surface enable the cultivation of cells into three-dimensional structures and represent a perfect platform for magnetic 3D cell culture.

Visitors will also be able to find out more about all the high-tech products for biobanking. With its Cryo.s biobanking tubes, 8-channel decapper and rack scanner, Greiner Bio-One offers perfectly coordinated solutions for sample storage with high throughput and in automated storage systems.

Successful development

The BioScience division of Greiner Bio-One, headquartered in Frickenhausen in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, specialises in the development, production and sale of high-quality plastic laboratory products. Greiner Bio-One is part of the Greiner Group, one of the leading companies in the plastics and foam industries, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.