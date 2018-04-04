Core Plumbing Earns 5-Star Ratings On Multiple Customer Review Websites

After winning three 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA), Core Plumbing has continued to impress customers in its regional market as indicated by the many 5-star ratings that the company has earned on all the major review websites like Yelp, Google, and Facebook.

Core Plumbing has earned an average of 5/5 stars in all its customer reviews on multiple online platforms. On Yelp, the company has a cumulated average of 5 stars from 172 customer reviews, indicating universal customer satisfaction. Core Plumbing has been reviewed by 156 customers on Google and the average score is an impressive 4.9/5 stars, which indicates overall satisfaction by its client base. Although there are only a dozen or so reviews on the company’s Facebook page, they are all overwhelmingly positive and the average rating is another 5-star for the San Diego plumbing firm. On these customer review platforms, Core Plumbing is rated in terms of the quality of their plumbing services, the cost/price of their services in relation to prevailing industry charges, communication with clients, and overall customer satisfaction.

In addition to the 5-star customer ratings on the aforementioned online platforms, Core Plumbing has also earned the highest rating on the business trust platform, the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The firm has been BBB accredited since November 2016 with an overall BBB rating of A+. On the American home services website, Angie’s List, Core Plumbing has 87 customer reviews all averaging 5/5 stars. The reviews on Angie’s List rate the company’s service delivery in terms of price, quality, responsiveness, punctuality, and professionalism. Based on the customer reviews posted on Angie’s List, Core Plumbing won the 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA) for the San Diego area. Core Plumbing also holds the prestigious SuperPro badge on Housecall Pro. More about Core Plumbing’s plumbing services and gas pipe services can be found on their website and blog.

Core Plumbing is a father and son owned and operated plumbing firm dedicated to superior craftsmanship, distinguished service, and care for its customers above all. This is a full service plumbing company handling residential and commercial plumbing installation, repair, replacement, and remodel construction. Owned and managed by the company’s president, Mr. Grant Schoenberger, and vice president, Mr. Don Schoenberger, the San Diego plumbing company is committed to the provision of excellent plumbing services to all its customers at a fair and reasonable price. The plumbing company reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/12973+Pipilo+Ct,+San+Diego,+CA+92129/@32.9531514,-117.1274461,17z/data=!4m13!1m7!3m6!1s0x80dbf9caa3d9bfeb:0x6b8ca6ee7886e817!2s12973+Pipilo+Ct,+San+Diego,+CA+92129!3b1!8m2!3d32.9531514!4d-117.1252574!3m4!1s0x80dbf9caa3d9bfeb:0x6b8ca6ee7886e817!8m2!3d32.9531514!4d-117.1252574

Grant Schoenberger

Company: Core Plumbing

Address: 12973 Pipilo Ct, San Diego, CA 92129

Phone: (858) 538-6025

Email: grant@coreplumbingsd.com

Website: http://www.coreplumbingsd.com/