Computer Assisted Coding Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

The report Computer Assisted Coding Market by Product& Services (Services, and Software), Mode of Delivery (Cloud-Based Solutions, Web-Based Solutions and On-Premise Solutions), Applications (Clinical Coding Auditing, Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding and Management Reporting and Analytics), End User (Hospitals, Academic & Research Laboratories, Physician Practices, Academic Medical Centers, Other Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Players) – Global Industry Analysis, Trends analysis and Forecast up to 2023 studies the world as well as regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Including Latin America, Middle East and Africa)”, The computer assisted coding market is expected to reach USD X.XX Billion by 2023 expanding at a CAGR of 11.5%. Factors driving the growth of this market include increasing implementation of CAC solutions in North America, rising adoption of electronic health record system and increasing Use of CAC Solutions to Restrict the Rising Healthcare Costs.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report:https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/712

Softwareis estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

By product and service, the computer assisted coding market is classified into services and software. The software segment is expected to lead the global computer assisted coding in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand for systems owing to error free clinical documentation and growing advancement in the technology coupled with growth in coder productivity such as implementation of ICD-10 in place of ICD-9.

Hospitals are estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the computer assisted coding market is categorized into hospitals, academic &research laboratories, physician practices, academic medical centers, other healthcare providers and healthcare players. The hospital segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global computer assisted coding market during the forecast period. Rising growth rate of the hospitals, high cost affordability for the implementation of such systems and availability of adequate staff with proper training required for understanding the technology are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the computer assisted coding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the computer assisted coding market in 2018. This is attributed to factors such as increasing implementation of CAC solutions in the region due to ICD-10 coder having higher number of medical codes, rising government support for better healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for advancements in the healthcare sector at lower cost.

The report profiles some of the key companies in the computer assisted coding market including Craneware PLC., Precyse Solutions, LLC (Nthrive, Inc.), 3M Company, EPIC Systems Corporation, Optum, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Nuance Communications, Inc., M*Modal IP LLC, Cerner Corporation, Trucode, Mckesson Corporation, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc., Dolbey Systems, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc. and Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Competitive landscape in the Computer Assisted Coding

4. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Analysis, by Product and Services (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Services

4.1.1. Support and Maintenance

4.1.2. Education and Training Human Cells

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Standalone Software

4.2.1.1. Natural Language Processing Software

4.2.1.2. Structured Input Software

4.2.2. Integrated Software

5. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Analysis, by Mode of Delivery (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2. Web-Based Solutions

5.3. On-Premise Solutions

6. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Clinical Coding Auditing

6.2. Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding

6.3. Management Reporting and Analytics

7. Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Analysis, by End user (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Clinical Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers

7.3. Academic & Research Laboratories

7.4. Physician Practices

7.5. Academic Medical Centers

7.6. Other Healthcare Providers

7.7. Healthcare Payers

8.Global Computer Assisted Coding Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Computer Assisted Coding by Product and services (USD Million)

8.1.2. North America Computer Assisted Coding by Mode of Delivery (USD Million)

8.1.3. North America Computer Assisted Coding by Application (USD Million)

8.1.4. North America Computer Assisted Coding by End user (USD Million)

8.1.5. North America Computer Assisted Coding by country (USD Million)

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Computer Assisted Coding by Product and services (USD Million)

8.2.2. Europe Computer Assisted Coding by Mode of Delivery (USD Million)

8.2.3. Europe Computer Assisted Coding by Application (USD Million)

8.2.4. Europe Computer Assisted Coding by End (USD Million)

8.2.5. Europe Computer Assisted Coding by country (USD Million)

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. Asia Pacific Computer Assisted Coding by Product and services (USD Million)

8.3.2. Asia Pacific Computer Assisted Coding by Mode of Delivery (USD Million)

8.3.3. Asia Pacific Computer Assisted Coding by Applications (USD Million)

8.3.4. Asia Pacific Computer Assisted Coding by End user (USD Million)

8.3.5. Asia Pacific Computer Assisted Coding by Country (USD Million)

8.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

8.4.1. RoW Computer Assisted Coding by Product and services (USD Million)

8.4.2. RoW Computer Assisted Coding by Mode of Delivery (USD Million)

8.4.3. RoW Computer Assisted Coding by Applications (USD Million)

8.4.4. RoW Computer Assisted Coding by End user industry (USD Million)

8.4.5. RoW Computer Assisted Coding by Sub-region (USD Million)

9. Company profiles

9.1. Craneware PLC.

9.2. Precyse Solutions, LLC (Nthrive, Inc.)

9.3. 3M Company

9.4. EPIC Systems Corporation

9.5. Optum, Inc.

9.6. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

9.7. Nuance Communications, Inc.

9.8. M*Modal IP LLC

9.9. Cerner Corporation

9.10. Trucode

9.11. Mckesson Corporation

9.12. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.

9.13. Dolbey Systems, Inc.

9.14. Athenahealth, Inc.

9.15. Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc.

Click the Below View Full Report:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_computer_assisted_coding_market