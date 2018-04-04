Cold Insulation Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast | 2021

Global Cold Insulation Market: Introduction

Insulation is a material or a blend of two or more materials that can be used to avoid heat loss or heat gain to save the valuable energy. The material is available in any size, shapes as per different applications. Insulation materials have the ability to protect the environment from greenhouse gasses. Insulation increases the working efficiencies of the system where it is installed. Strict laws for energy preservation, environment protection, sustainable development has prompted rise in demand of insulation products. Insulation materials can serve as acoustic and also thermal protection. Thermal Insulation can be divided into two sorts as indicated by temperatures they serve: Cryogenics and Refractory. The Global cold insulation market is expected to grow at a rate of 5.2%Fuel Cell Technology Market: Growth Influencers

Global Cold Insulation Market: Key Players

• Bayer Material Science

• Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

• Evonik

• BASF SE

• Armacell International Holding Gmbh

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Owens Corning

• Aspen aerogels

• Dongsung Finetec Corp

• Dow Chemicals

• Certain Teed

• Kingspan Groups PLC

Global Cold Insulation Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific: –

Asia Pacific has shown immense growth in the Cold insulation market with widespread application in the chemical, refrigeration, oil and gas and HVAC market. Low cost of setting up a manufacturing unit, relatively cheaper and skilled labor and low operating cost all have played a major role in boosting the growth rate of the Asian Cold Insulation market. Asia consists of markets such as India, China, Korea etc which support the cold insulation market with their favorable government norms and policies. China is one of the biggest markets in this region with its growth rate strong enough to sustain efficient manufacturing.

North America: –

North American Region is another leading region for the Cold Insulation market. In the North American region USA is the biggest market capturing around 70.1% in 2012. Already established entities like Huntsman, Rockwool, and Owen Corning provide a great scope for the Cold Insulation market in this region. The Canadian market for Cold Insulation was estimated to be 62.4 thousand tons in 2012 and the US cold insulation market was estimated to be around USD 542 million. Heavy investment in R&D and technological development has led to development of new techniques and material.

End Use Industry:

• Oil and Gas

• Chemicals

• HVAC

• Refrigeration

• Others

CONTACT: –

WantStats Research and Media Pvt. Ltd.

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Ph No – +44 208 133 9349