Chromatography Instruments Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

The report Chromatography Instruments Market by Consumables & Accessories (Consumables and Accessories), Type (Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Systems, System Components, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Thin-Layer Chromatography Systems and Gas Chromatography Systems), Application (Environmental Testing, Food & Beverage Testing, Life Science Research, and Other Applications) – Global Industry Analysis, Trends analysis and Forecast up to 2023 studies the world as well as regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Including Latin America, Middle East and Africa)”, The chromatography instruments market is expected to reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2023 expanding at a CAGR of 7.0%. Factors driving the growth of this market include initiatives taken to reduce environmental pollution levels, rising food safety concerns, growing importance of chromatography tests in the drug approval process andrising popularity of hyphenated types.

Consumables are estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

By consumables and accessories, the chromatography instrument market is classified into consumables and accessories. The consumables segment is expected to lead the global chromatography instrument in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand for food and beverages, rising consumer awareness towards healthy food and drinks and growing food safety concerns.

Life Science Research Industryis estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based onapplication, the chromatography instrument market is categorized into environmental testing, food &beverage testing, life science research, and other applications. The life science research segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global chromatography instrument market during the forecast period. Increase demand for new drugs, growing importance of chromatography tests in the drug approval process and rising popularity of hyphenated types are the key factors driving the growth of this application segment.

North America is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the chromatography instrument market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the chromatography instrument market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as increasing conferences on chromatography and growing investment in R&D activities mainly in the U.S as well as adoption of new business models coupled with technological advancements.

The report profiles some of the key companies in the chromatography instrument market including Perkinelmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Restek Corporation, Gilson, Inc., JASCO, Inc., and SCION Instruments.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Chromatography Instruments Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Competitive landscape in the Chromatography Instruments Market

4. Global Chromatography Instruments Market Analysis, by Consumables and Accessories (USD million) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Consumables

4.1.1. Columns

4.1.1.1. Columns, By Phase

4.1.1.1.1. Size Exclusion Columns

4.1.1.1.2. Reversed-Phase Columns

4.1.1.1.3. Affinity Columns

4.1.1.1.4. Chiral Separation Columns

4.1.1.1.5. Normal Phase/Hydrophilic Interaction Columns

4.1.1.1.6. Ion Exchange Columns

4.1.1.1.7. Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Columns

4.1.1.2. Columns, By Type

4.1.1.2.1. Empty Columns

4.1.1.2.2. Prepacked Columns

4.1.1.2.2.1. Analytical Prepacked Columns

4.1.1.2.2.2. Preparative Prepacked Columns

4.1.1.3. Columns, By Material

4.1.1.3.1. Metal Columns

4.1.1.3.2. Glass Columns

4.1.1.3.3. Plastic Columns

4.1.2. Solvents/Reagents/Adsorbents

4.1.3. Vials

4.1.4. Syringes/Needles

4.1.5. Fittings and Tubing

4.2. Accessories

4.2.1. Pumps

4.2.2. Column Accessories

4.2.3. Auto-Sampler Accessories

4.2.4. Other Accessories

5. Global Chromatography Instruments Market Analysis, by Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Liquid Chromatography Systems

5.1.1. Ultra-High Performance Liquid Chromatography Systems

5.1.2. High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Systems

5.1.3. Flash Chromatography Systems

5.1.4. Medium-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Systems

5.1.5. Other LC Systems

5.2. Thin-Layer Chromatography Systems

5.3. Gas Chromatography Systems

5.4. System Components

5.4.1. Detectors

5.4.1.1. Liquid Chromatography Detectors

5.4.1.1.1. Fluorescence Detectors

5.4.1.1.2. UV/UV-Visible Detectors

5.4.1.1.3. Refractive Index Detectors

5.4.1.1.4. Other LC Detectors

5.4.1.2. Gas Chromatography Detectors

5.4.1.2.1. Flame Ionization Detectors

5.4.1.2.2. Mass Spectrometer Detectors

5.4.1.2.3. Thermal Conductivity Detectors

5.4.1.2.4. Other GC Detectors

5.4.2. Auto-Samplers

5.4.3. Fraction Collectors

6. Global Chromatography Instruments Market Analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Environmental Testing

6.2. Food & Beverage Testing

6.3. Life Science Research

6.3.1. Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Applications

6.3.2. Biotechnology Applications

6.4. Other Applications

7. Global Chromatography Instruments Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Chromatography Instruments Market by Consumables and Accessories (USD million)

7.1.2. North America Chromatography Instruments Market by Type (USD million)

7.1.3. North America Chromatography Instruments Market by Application (USD million)

7.1.4. North America Chromatography Instruments Market by country (USD million)

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Chromatography Instruments Market by Consumables and Accessories (USD million)

7.2.2. Europe Chromatography Instruments Market by Type (USD million)

7.2.3. Europe Chromatography Instruments Market by Application (USD million)

7.2.4. Europe Chromatography Instruments Market by country (USD million)

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Chromatography Instruments Market by Consumables and Accessories (USD million)

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Chromatography Instruments Market by Type (USD million)

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Chromatography Instruments Market by Application (USD million)

7.3.4. Asia Pacific Chromatography Instruments Market by Country (USD million)

7.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1. RoW Chromatography Instruments Market by Consumables and Accessories (USD million)

7.4.2. RoW Chromatography Instruments Market by Type (USD million)

7.4.3. RoW Chromatography Instruments Market by Application (USD million)

7.4.4. RoW Chromatography Instruments Market by Sub-region (USD million)

8. Company profiles

8.1. Perkinelmer, Inc.

8.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.3. Shimadzu Corporation

8.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8.5. Danaher Corporation

8.6. Merck KGaA

8.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories

8.8. Restek Corporation

8.9. Gilson, Inc.

8.10. JASCO, Inc.

8.11. SCION Instruments

