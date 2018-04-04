Cardiovascular Device Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

The report Cardiovascular Device Market by Product Type (Diagnostic & monitoring devices, and Surgical devices) – Global Industry Analysis, Trends analysis and Forecast up to 2023 studies the world as well as regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Including Latin America, Middle East and Africa)”, the global cardiovascular device market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Factors driving the growth of this market include growing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, technology advancement, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. According to report the global cardiovascular device market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Diagnostic &Monitoring Devices are estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

By product type, the cardiovascular device market is classified into diagnostic and monitoring devices, and surgical devices. The diagnostic & monitoring devices segment is expected to lead the global cardiovascular devices in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption of ECG devices owing to their portable and compact designs and rising demand from home healthcare and point of care applications for ECG due to their event monitors enable data storage.

North America is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the cardiovascular devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the cardiovascular devices market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as rising awareness about various heart diseases as well as presence of considerable patient pool, high disposable income coupled with increasing adoption of advanced surgical treatments and favourable reimbursement policies.

Companies Profiled Covered in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the cardiovascular devices market including Braun Melsungen AG, St. Jude Medical, Abbott, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global cardiovascular device market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of cardiovascular device market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the cardiovascular device market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the cardiovascular device market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

Executive summary Global Cardiovascular Device Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Competitive landscape in the Cardiovascular Device Market

IGR- Snapshots

4.1. Global Cardiovascular Device Market key Trends

4.2. Global Cardiovascular Device Market by Product Type

4.3. IGR-Growth matrix analysis

Global Cardiovascular Device Market Analysis, by Product Type (USD million ) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Surgical devices

5.1.1. Pacemakers

5.1.2. Catheters and accessories

5.1.3. Electrosurgical procedures

5.1.4. Stents

5.1.5. Cannulae

5.1.6. Guidewires

5.1.7. Valves

5.1.8. Occlusion devices

5.2. Diagnostic and monitoring devices

5.2.1. Cardiac CT

5.2.2. ECG

5.2.3. Echocardiogram

5.2.4. Holter monitors

5.2.5. Implantable loop recorders

5.2.6. PET scan

5.2.7. MRI

5.2.8. Doppler fetal monitor

5.2.9. Event monitors

5.2.10. Others

Global Cardiovascular Device Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Cardiovascular Device Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.1.2. North America Cardiovascular Device Market by country (USD million)

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Cardiovascular Device Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.2.2. Europe Cardiovascular Device Market by country (USD million)

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Device Market by Product Type (USD million

6.3.2. Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Device Market by Country (USD million)

6.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1. RoW Cardiovascular Device Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.4.2. RoW Cardiovascular Device Market by Sub region (USD million)

Company profiles

7.1. Braun Melsungen AG

7.2. St. Jude Medical

7.3. Abbott

7.4. Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

7.5. Cook Medical, Inc

7.6. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.7. Cardinal Health, Inc.

7.8. Medtronic

7.9. Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.10 Others

