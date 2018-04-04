Cancer Vaccines Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2024

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on cancer vaccines market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional markets of cancer vaccines market. Cancer vaccine either treats cancer or prevents development of cancer. Vaccines that treat existing cancer are known as therapeutic cancer vaccines. Cancer vaccine uses weakened or killed germs such as viruses or bacteria to start an immune response in the body. With the help of these viruses the immune system gets stronger to fight against the infections. Some traditional vaccines such as human papilloma virus and hepatitis B virus help prevent victims from cancers. These types of vaccines are useful for the cancer caused through infections. A number of common etiologic factors have been strongly characterized as raising the risk of developing cancer including age, chronic inflammation, gender, obesity, tobacco usage and heritable cancer syndromes. There are two types of cancer vaccines namely prevention vaccines and treatment vaccines. Prevention vaccines are given to healthy people to keep certain cancers from developing like viruses for chickenpox and flu they protect the body that can cause disease. Cancer treatment vaccines are the type of vaccines that work to boost the body’s immune system to fight against cancer. Doctors give treatment vaccines to prevent the cancer from reoccurring, destroy the cancer cells after the treatment has been taken and as well stop a tumour from growing and coming back. The cancer treatment vaccine works as; there are some substances on the surface of the cells called as Antigens. These Antigens are never the part of human body and hence they attack the immune system and this immune system helps to respond against those Antigens in the future. Cancer treatment vaccines boost the immune system’s ability to recognise and destroy antigens. Some cancer vaccines are made for each patient they are produced from the patient’s tumour sample which indicates that surgery is needed to get large amount of tumour sample to create vaccines. According to report the global cancer vaccines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market insights

According to Cancer Research UK in 2012, around 14.1 million new cancer cases occurred worldwide. The frequency rate of cancer is increasing due to unhealthy lifestyle, hereditary issues and environmental changes. This huge disease burden will drive the market in the forecast period. The global market is driven by rise in occurrence of HPV infections and related cancer, increase in administration of prophylactic cancer vaccines, surge in investments & findings in the development of cancer vaccines, and launch of novel cancer vaccines in the market. The UNICEF and WHO have published guidelines on developing a national immunization plan, the comprehensive Multi-Year Plan (cMYP) for all nations across the globe, which expects to ensure fair access to vaccination facilities for all individuals. As compared to the cancer pharmaceutical market the cancer vaccine market is considered relatively smaller and it is the restraining factor for the growth of cancer vaccine market currently. Moreover, the strict supervisory factor related to pre and post marketing approvals is another factor hampering the growth of the market. Due to the increase in demand for preventive cancer vaccines thepaediatric vaccines segment is expected to exhibit high growth rate during forecast period thereby providing high growth opportunities for the major players in cancer vaccine market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of cancer vaccine market. Moreover, the cancer vaccine market is segmented on the basis of by technology, by type, by indication and by end-user. Based on the technology the cancer vaccine market has been segmented into Whole Cell Cancer Vaccine, Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines, Recombinant Cancer Vaccines and Viral Vector & DNA Cancer Vaccines. Moreover the types covered in the study include Preventive Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines. Based on the indication the market has been segmented into Prostate Cancer Cervical Cancer and Others. Similarly, according to end-use the market is segmented into Adult Vaccines and Pediatric Vaccine.

Geographies covered

The global Cancer vaccine market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2018–2024. Among geographies North America is the most developed region, and is expected to generate highest estimated revenue by 2024.Asia-Pacific witnessed the highest growth rate for cancer vaccines over 2016 to 2017, and is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

