Brain Monitoring Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

The report Brain Monitoring Market by Products (Accessories and Devices), Disease Type (Parkinson’s disease, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Epilepsy, Headache Disorders, Stroke, Dementia, Sleep Disorders, Huntington’s disease and Other Diseases), End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Neurology Centers, Ambulances, Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End Users) – Global Industry Analysis, Trends analysis and Forecast up to 2023 studies the world as well as regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Including Latin America, Middle East and Africa)”, Brain monitoring market is projected to surpass USD 13.99 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2023.. Factors driving the growth of this market include increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, growing incidence of traumatic brain injuries and rising awareness of neurodegenerative disorders.

Devicesare estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

By product, the brain monitoring market is classified into accessories and devices. The devices segment is expected to lead the global brain monitoring in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing demand for brain monitoring devices to measure the electrical or neuronal activity as well as for diagnosing of neurological and brain disorders, trauma injury and sleep disorders.

Hospitalsare estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

On the basis of end user, the brain monitoring market is categorized into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Neurology Centers, Ambulances, Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End Users. The hospital segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global brain monitoring market during the forecast period. The heavy inflow of patients coupled with capacity to afford high installation for brain monitoring devices as well as having sophisticated procedures and diagnosis technique in the hospitals.

North America is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the brain monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the brain monitoring market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as increasing number of patients suffering from neurological disorders, stable healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption of technology coupled with government support.

Companies Profiled Covered in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key brain monitoring market including Electrical Geodesics Incorporated ,Natus Medical Inc, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Compumedics Ltd., CAS Medical Systems, Inc., and Advanced Brain Monitoring.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Brain Monitoring Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Competitive landscape in the Brain Monitoring Market

4. Global Brain Monitoring Market Analysis, by Product (USD million)2017 – 2023

4.1. Accessories

4.1.1. Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Type

4.1.1.1. Electrodes

4.1.1.2. Pastes and Gels

4.1.1.3. Cables

4.1.1.4. Batteries

4.1.1.5. Sensors

4.1.1.6. Caps

4.1.1.7. Other Accessories

4.1.2. Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Usability

4.1.2.1. Reusable Accessories

4.1.2.2. Disposable Accessories

4.2. Devices

4.2.1. Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Type

4.2.1.1. MEG Devices

4.2.1.2. MRI Scanners

4.2.1.3. Sleep Monitoring Devices

4.2.1.4. Cerebral Oximeters

4.2.1.5. Intracranial Pressure Monitors

4.2.1.6. Electroencephalography Devices

4.2.1.7. CT Scanners

4.2.1.8. PET Scanners

4.2.1.8. TCD Devices

4.2.1.10. Electromyography Devices

4.2.2. Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Procedure

4.2.2.1. Noninvasive Devices

4.2.2.2. Invasive Devices

5. Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by Disease Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Huntington’s Disease

5.2. Headache Disorders

5.3. Parkinson’s Disease

5.4. Traumatic Brain Injuries

5.5. Sleep Disorders

5.6. Dementia

5.7. Epilepsy

5.8. Other Diseases

6. Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Ambulances

6.4. Neurology Centers

6.5. Diagnostic Centers

6.6. Other End Users

7. Global Brain Monitoring Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Brain Monitoring Market by Product (USD million)

7.1.2. North America Brain Monitoring Market by Disease Type (USD million)

7.1.3. North America Brain Monitoring Market by End User(USD million)

7.1.4. North America Brain Monitoring Market by country (USD million)

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Brain Monitoring Market by Product (USD million)

7.2.2. Europe Brain Monitoring Market by Disease Type (USD million)

7.2.3. Europe Brain Monitoring Market by End User (USD million)

7.2.4. Europe Brain Monitoring Market by country (USD million)

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Brain Monitoring Market by Product (USD million)

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Brain Monitoring Market by Disease Type (USD million)

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Brain Monitoring Market by End User(USD million)

7.3.4. Asia Pacific Brain Monitoring Market by country (USD million)

7.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1. RoW Brain Monitoring Market by Product (USD million)

7.4.2. RoW Brain Monitoring Market by Disease Type (USD million)

7.4.3. RoW Brain Monitoring Market by End User (USD million)

8. Company profiles

8.1. Electrical Geodesics Incorporated

8.2. Natus Medical Inc

8.3. Philips Healthcare

8.4. Medtronic plc

8.5. GE Healthcare

8.6. Siemens Healthineers

8.7. Nihon Kohden Corporation

8.8. Compumedics Ltd.

8.9. CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

8.10. Biosemi

8.11. Advanced Brain Monitoring.

